https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/putin-netanyahu-hold-talks-on-syria-iran-nuclear-program-1122505429.html
Putin, Netanyahu Hold Talks on Syria, Iran Nuclear Program
Putin, Netanyahu Hold Talks on Syria, Iran Nuclear Program
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, the Kremlin said on Monday.
2025-07-28T17:45+0000
2025-07-28T17:45+0000
2025-07-28T17:45+0000
world
vladimir putin
benjamin netanyahu
russia
syria
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111461905_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5e156231b16fbebeedc0fc16e157ac6e.jpg
"Notably, Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and reinforcing its internal political stability by respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all the ethnic and confessional communities," the Kremlin said in a statement. The Russian side indicated its readiness to help find diplomatic solutions regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said. "The leaders agreed to continue the dialogue on current issues on the international and bilateral agenda," the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/putin-holds-phone-call-with-netanyahu---kremlin-1121989959.html
russia
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111461905_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07ea585fbba440bd2822fbeef51c23bc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin netanyahu phone call, putin syria sovereignty, russia israel relations, iran nuclear program diplomacy, kremlin statement putin, syria territorial integrity, ethnic and confessional rights syria, putin middle east policy, russian diplomacy iran, putin netanyahu dialogue, syrian arab republic unity, russia supports syria, iran nuclear deal talks, international agenda russia israel, bilateral relations putin netanyahu
putin netanyahu phone call, putin syria sovereignty, russia israel relations, iran nuclear program diplomacy, kremlin statement putin, syria territorial integrity, ethnic and confessional rights syria, putin middle east policy, russian diplomacy iran, putin netanyahu dialogue, syrian arab republic unity, russia supports syria, iran nuclear deal talks, international agenda russia israel, bilateral relations putin netanyahu
Putin, Netanyahu Hold Talks on Syria, Iran Nuclear Program
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Notably, Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and reinforcing its internal political stability by respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all the ethnic and confessional communities," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Russian side indicated its readiness to help find diplomatic solutions regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said.
"The leaders agreed to continue the dialogue on current issues on the international and bilateral agenda," the statement added.