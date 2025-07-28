https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/putin-netanyahu-hold-talks-on-syria-iran-nuclear-program-1122505429.html

Putin, Netanyahu Hold Talks on Syria, Iran Nuclear Program

Putin, Netanyahu Hold Talks on Syria, Iran Nuclear Program

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, the Kremlin said on Monday.

2025-07-28T17:45+0000

2025-07-28T17:45+0000

2025-07-28T17:45+0000

world

vladimir putin

benjamin netanyahu

russia

syria

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111461905_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5e156231b16fbebeedc0fc16e157ac6e.jpg

"Notably, Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and reinforcing its internal political stability by respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all the ethnic and confessional communities," the Kremlin said in a statement. The Russian side indicated its readiness to help find diplomatic solutions regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said. "The leaders agreed to continue the dialogue on current issues on the international and bilateral agenda," the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/putin-holds-phone-call-with-netanyahu---kremlin-1121989959.html

russia

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin netanyahu phone call, putin syria sovereignty, russia israel relations, iran nuclear program diplomacy, kremlin statement putin, syria territorial integrity, ethnic and confessional rights syria, putin middle east policy, russian diplomacy iran, putin netanyahu dialogue, syrian arab republic unity, russia supports syria, iran nuclear deal talks, international agenda russia israel, bilateral relations putin netanyahu