Putin, Netanyahu Hold Talks on Syria, Iran Nuclear Program
Putin, Netanyahu Hold Talks on Syria, Iran Nuclear Program
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Notably, Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and reinforcing its internal political stability by respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all the ethnic and confessional communities," the Kremlin said in a statement. The Russian side indicated its readiness to help find diplomatic solutions regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said. "The leaders agreed to continue the dialogue on current issues on the international and bilateral agenda," the statement added.
17:45 GMT 28.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Notably, Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and reinforcing its internal political stability by respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all the ethnic and confessional communities," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Russian side indicated its readiness to help find diplomatic solutions regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said.
"The leaders agreed to continue the dialogue on current issues on the international and bilateral agenda," the statement added.
