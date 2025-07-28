https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/trump-cashes-in-europe-loses-out--dmitry-medvedev-torches-new-transatlantic-deal-1122502479.html

Trump Cashes In, Europe Loses Out – Dmitry Medvedev Torches New Transatlantic Deal

Trump Cashes In, Europe Loses Out – Dmitry Medvedev Torches New Transatlantic Deal

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump is pushing hard for the US's economic interests and is very consistent in this, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday, commenting on the US-EU trade deal.

2025-07-28T10:11+0000

2025-07-28T10:11+0000

2025-07-28T10:11+0000

economy

donald trump

dmitry medvedev

russia

european union (eu)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708974_0:199:2932:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_df135574f8a44d1c3953e9bbccb8c504.jpg

On Sunday, Trump said that the United States and the European Union have agreed on a new trade deal, which envisages, among other things, a zero tariff on US imports to the European markets and a 15% baseline tariff on all EU goods coming to the US, including cars. In addition, the European Union has committed to purchasing LNG, nuclear fuel and weapons from the United States. Ordinary Europeans can only be sympathized with, the official said, adding that the deal is "anti-Russian, banning purchase of ... [Russian] oil and gas" and redirects a powerful flow of investment from Europe to the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/trump-strikes-biggest-deal-ever-with-eu-zero-tariffs-for-us-15-for-europe-1122500298.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump eu trade deal, us-eu tariffs, zero tariff agreement, eu imports us goods, lng exports europe, us nuclear fuel exports, us weapons exports to eu, anti-russian trade policy, medvedev trade deal comment, russian security council, eu deindustrialization, european market protection, us economic interests, trump protectionism, investment outflow europe, europe us trade imbalance, eu buys american energy, russia critiques eu trade, us-eu economic relations, trump economic strategy, eu humiliates itself, energy geopolitics europe, russia us trade tensions