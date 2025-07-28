https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/trump-cashes-in-europe-loses-out--dmitry-medvedev-torches-new-transatlantic-deal-1122502479.html
Trump Cashes In, Europe Loses Out – Dmitry Medvedev Torches New Transatlantic Deal
US President Donald Trump is pushing hard for the US's economic interests and is very consistent in this, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday, commenting on the US-EU trade deal.
On Sunday, Trump said that the United States and the European Union have agreed on a new trade deal, which envisages, among other things, a zero tariff on US imports to the European markets and a 15% baseline tariff on all EU goods coming to the US, including cars. In addition, the European Union has committed to purchasing LNG, nuclear fuel and weapons from the United States. Ordinary Europeans can only be sympathized with, the official said, adding that the deal is "anti-Russian, banning purchase of ... [Russian] oil and gas" and redirects a powerful flow of investment from Europe to the US.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is pushing hard for the US's economic interests and is very consistent in this, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday, commenting on the US-EU trade deal.
On Sunday, Trump said that the United States and the European Union have agreed on a new trade deal, which envisages, among other things, a zero tariff on US imports to the European markets and a 15% baseline tariff on all EU goods coming to the US, including cars. In addition, the European Union has committed to purchasing LNG, nuclear fuel and weapons from the United States.
"It must be admitted that, despite his [Trump's] extreme contradictions in statements and actions, he is very consistent in one thing. Trump is harshly pushing the economic interests of his country," Medvedev wrote on Telegram, adding that the current trade deal is "completely humiliating for Europeans, since it only benefits the US — it removes protection from the European market, reducing duties on American goods to zero."
Ordinary Europeans can only be sympathized with, the official said, adding that the deal is "anti-Russian, banning purchase of ... [Russian] oil and gas" and redirects a powerful flow of investment from Europe to the US.