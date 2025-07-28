https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/trump-keeps-50-tariffs-on-steel--aluminum-outside-eu-deal-1122502919.html

Trump Keeps 50% Tariffs on Steel & Aluminum Outside EU Deal

The US-EU deal does not provide for the abolition of US tariffs of 50% on steel and aluminum, but they could be reduced as a result of further negotiations, the New York Times reported, citing a senior US official.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump reached a trade deal on July 27, according to which almost all EU exports to the US would now be subject to tariffs of 15%. In addition, the European Union has committed to purchasing LNG, nuclear fuel and weapons from the United States. The 50% tariff that the Trump administration has imposed on steel and aluminum globally is not part of the deal, although von der Leyen indicated that they could be reduced as a result of further talks, the publication's source claims. On April 2, the US leader signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. Their basic rate was 10%, and for 57 countries, increased rates were applied from April 9, which were calculated based on the United States' trade deficit with a specific country: so that there would be a balance instead of a deficit. However, on April 9, Trump announced that more than 75 countries had not taken retaliatory measures and had requested negotiations, so for 90 days, that is, until July 9, basic import tariffs of 10% came into effect for them. In anticipation of this date, the president extended the suspension of increased import duties on foreign goods until August 1 and sent notifications to several countries about increasing their tariffs from this date.

