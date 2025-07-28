International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/trump-says-will-set-new-deadline-of-10-12-days-for-russia-to-agree-on-peace-deal-1122503900.html
Trump Says Will Set New Deadline of 10-12 Days for Russia to Agree on Peace Deal
Trump Says Will Set New Deadline of 10-12 Days for Russia to Agree on Peace Deal
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced his intention on Monday to establish a new deadline of approximately 10 to 12 days for Russia to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine, significantly shortening the previous timeline of 50 days.
2025-07-28T13:29+0000
2025-07-28T13:29+0000
world
donald trump
keir starmer
russia
ukraine
us
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122503886_0:95:3071:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_63a48230d707dd0cccc0b9917ee85d59.jpg
"I'm going to make a new deadline [for Russia] of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting," Trump told reporters following a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. "I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made [in Ukraine]."Earlier in the month, the US president said that Washington would impose 100% duties on goods from Russia and introduce secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil if a ceasefire agreement between Moscow and Kiev was not reached within 50 days."I am disappointed in [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, very disappointed in him. So we are going to have a look. And I am going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer to what is going to happen," Trump told reporters .
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trump-threatens-100-secondary-tariffs-on-russia-if-no-ukraine-deal-reached-in-50-days-1122437895.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122503886_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e2fde305bf863c844e0567fd4fa3487.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump ukraine ceasefire, trump putin deadline, trump russia sanctions, 100% tariffs on russian goods, secondary sanctions on russian oil, us russia policy, trump shortens ceasefire window, trump disappointed in putin, trump uk visit, trump keir starmer meeting, us ukraine peace ultimatum, trump foreign policy, russia ukraine negotiations, trump warns russia, trump reduces ceasefire timeline, us sanctions threat, us russia tensions, ukraine war diplomacy, trump press conference scotland, trump putin relations.
trump ukraine ceasefire, trump putin deadline, trump russia sanctions, 100% tariffs on russian goods, secondary sanctions on russian oil, us russia policy, trump shortens ceasefire window, trump disappointed in putin, trump uk visit, trump keir starmer meeting, us ukraine peace ultimatum, trump foreign policy, russia ukraine negotiations, trump warns russia, trump reduces ceasefire timeline, us sanctions threat, us russia tensions, ukraine war diplomacy, trump press conference scotland, trump putin relations.

Trump Says Will Set New Deadline of 10-12 Days for Russia to Agree on Peace Deal

13:29 GMT 28.07.2025
© AP Photo / Charlie RiedelДональд Трамп выступает во время митинга в Каунсил-Блафс, штат Айова
Дональд Трамп выступает во время митинга в Каунсил-Блафс, штат Айова - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2025
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump announced his intention on Monday to establish a new deadline of approximately 10 to 12 days for Russia to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine, significantly shortening the previous timeline of 50 days.
"I'm going to make a new deadline [for Russia] of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting," Trump told reporters following a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. "I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made [in Ukraine]."
Earlier in the month, the US president said that Washington would impose 100% duties on goods from Russia and introduce secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil if a ceasefire agreement between Moscow and Kiev was not reached within 50 days.
President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2025
World
Trump Threatens '100% Secondary Tariffs' on Russia If No Ukraine Deal Reached in 50 Days
14 July, 15:26 GMT
"I am disappointed in [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, very disappointed in him. So we are going to have a look. And I am going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer to what is going to happen," Trump told reporters .
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала