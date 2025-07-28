https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/trump-says-will-set-new-deadline-of-10-12-days-for-russia-to-agree-on-peace-deal-1122503900.html

Trump Says Will Set New Deadline of 10-12 Days for Russia to Agree on Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump announced his intention on Monday to establish a new deadline of approximately 10 to 12 days for Russia to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine, significantly shortening the previous timeline of 50 days.

"I'm going to make a new deadline [for Russia] of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting," Trump told reporters following a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. "I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made [in Ukraine]."Earlier in the month, the US president said that Washington would impose 100% duties on goods from Russia and introduce secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil if a ceasefire agreement between Moscow and Kiev was not reached within 50 days."I am disappointed in [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, very disappointed in him. So we are going to have a look. And I am going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer to what is going to happen," Trump told reporters .

