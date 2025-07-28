US Sun-Dimming Experiment Halted After Backlash Over Cloud-Making Machine

International
Scientists in the United States were planning a large-scale experiment to dim sunlight with seawater clouds, but initial testing of the technology was halted due to disagreement from local authorities, Politico reported, citing internal documents.
A group of researchers in California received backlash last year after a canceled experiment on a decommissioned aircraft carrier to test a cloud-making machine, but they were planning a much larger and riskier study of seawater spray equipment that could eventually be used to dim the sun's rays, the publication said. Although the researchers were initially able to secure government funding for their work and planned to gain access to government ships and aircraft, after the initial test failed, they were forced to admit that they would not be able to secure significant support from local governments, it said. The publication noted that the researchers had discussed with sponsors and consultants conducting a cloud-making test over an area of about 10,000 square kilometers off the western coast of North America, Chile, or the coast of south-central Africa.
An annular eclipse appears at a waterfront park in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, May 21, 2012.
An annular eclipse appears at a waterfront park in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, May 21, 2012.
© AP Photo / Shuji Kajiyama
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Scientists in the United States were planning a large-scale experiment to dim sunlight with seawater clouds, but initial testing of the technology was halted due to disagreement from local authorities, Politico reported, citing internal documents.
A group of researchers in California received backlash last year after a canceled experiment on a decommissioned aircraft carrier to test a cloud-making machine, but they were planning a much larger and riskier study of seawater spray equipment that could eventually be used to dim the sun's rays, the publication said.
Although the researchers were initially able to secure government funding for their work and planned to gain access to government ships and aircraft, after the initial test failed, they were forced to admit that they would not be able to secure significant support from local governments, it said.
The publication noted that the researchers had discussed with sponsors and consultants conducting a cloud-making test over an area of about 10,000 square kilometers off the western coast of North America, Chile, or the coast of south-central Africa.
