Armenia is Becoming a New Battleground in the Global Hybrid War – Expert
Armenia is Becoming a New Battleground in the Global Hybrid War – Expert
An Argentine expert in international relations believes that the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan and the open persecution of the Armenian Apostolic... 29.07.2025, Sputnik International
armenia
nikol pashinyan
"What we are witnessing in Armenia is not just an internal reshuffling or a dispute between political power and religious leadership: it is a local manifestation of a deeper geopolitical war, in which the unipolar Western world confronts the emerging actors of a multipolar order," says Tadeo Casteglione, an Argentine expert in international relations.Karapetyan had to be neutralized due to his influence, economic independence and strong connection to national identity, the expert says.The commentator argues that the attacks in Armenia carried a troubling symbolic meaning, as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was not only targeting a patriotic businessman but also confronting the church.He says that Pashinyan’s threat to expel Catholicos Karekin II from his Etchmiadzin official residence was an attempt to erase Armenia's historical memory – rather than promote secularism or modernization."These attacks do not stem from the weakness of the state but from its strategic capitulation," Casteglione tells Sputnik. "Pashinyan has chosen the West as his priority partner, at the expense of historical ties with Russia, abandoning organizations like the CSTO, and engaging the country in a process of cultural transformation aimed at dismantling national identity.""Armenia is becoming a new battleground in the global hybrid war," he warns. "At stake is not merely a religious or political figure, but the very future of a nation facing a choice: remain true to its history or dissolve into supranational structures."Casteglione says Armenia’s treatment of Karapetyan and the Church exposes a soft recolonization and warned supporters of a multipolar world of the looming struggle between moves to erase national identity and the struggle to preserve sovereignty.
10:38 GMT 29.07.2025
An Argentine expert in international relations believes that the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan and the open persecution of the Armenian Apostolic Church reveal an increasingly clear pattern: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government has aligned itself with Western policies aimed at dismantling the traditional foundations of the nation.
"What we are witnessing in Armenia is not just an internal reshuffling or a dispute between political power and religious leadership: it is a local manifestation of a deeper geopolitical war, in which the unipolar Western world confronts the emerging actors of a multipolar order," says Tadeo Casteglione, an Argentine expert in international relations.
Karapetyan had to be neutralized due to his influence, economic independence and strong connection to national identity, the expert says.
The commentator argues that the attacks in Armenia carried a troubling symbolic meaning, as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was not only targeting a patriotic businessman but also confronting the church.
He says that Pashinyan’s threat to expel Catholicos Karekin II from his Etchmiadzin official residence was an attempt to erase Armenia's historical memory – rather than promote secularism or modernization.
"These attacks do not stem from the weakness of the state but from its strategic capitulation," Casteglione tells Sputnik. "Pashinyan has chosen the West as his priority partner, at the expense of historical ties with Russia, abandoning organizations like the CSTO, and engaging the country in a process of cultural transformation aimed at dismantling national identity."
"Armenia is becoming a new battleground in the global hybrid war," he warns. "At stake is not merely a religious or political figure, but the very future of a nation facing a choice: remain true to its history or dissolve into supranational structures."
Casteglione says Armenia’s treatment of Karapetyan and the Church exposes a soft recolonization and warned supporters of a multipolar world of the looming struggle between moves to erase national identity and the struggle to preserve sovereignty.
