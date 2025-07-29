https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/houthis-may-include-eternity-c-crew-in-gaza-deal---spokesman-1122506488.html
Houthis May Include Eternity C Crew in Gaza Deal - Spokesman
Houthis May Include Eternity C Crew in Gaza Deal - Spokesman
Sputnik International
Crew members of the Greek vessel Eternity C, sunk by Ansar Allah, may be released as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, Houthi official Muhammad al-Buheiti told Sputnik. Exceptions may be made for the detained Russian sailor.
2025-07-29T04:43+0000
2025-07-29T04:43+0000
2025-07-29T04:43+0000
world
israel
mohammed al-bukhaiti
hamas
houthi
red sea
russia
houthis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg
"We always link the future fate of ships and their crew members to the negotiations between Hamas and Israel. In general, as you remember, the same scenario happened with the Galaxy Leader crew," al-Bukhaiti said. He also noted that “exceptions and third-party agreements” are possible, but the final decision lies with the military command.On July 17, a senior official from the Houthi-led Yemeni Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that a Russian sailor was rescued from the sunken Eternity C and receiving medical treatment. The Houthis released a video on Monday that allegedly shows Russian sailor Alexei Galaktionov, rescued from the cargo ship after it sank in the Red Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/houthis-declare-new-phase-all-ships-linked-to-israeli-ports-targeted-1122500587.html
israel
red sea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6fbdffa4acac03f1dc2c37d93ee66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
houthis, prisoner exchange, sink ships, houthis, houthis support palestine, palestinian cause, echange deal
houthis, prisoner exchange, sink ships, houthis, houthis support palestine, palestinian cause, echange deal
Houthis May Include Eternity C Crew in Gaza Deal - Spokesman
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Crew members of the Greek vessel Eternity C, sunk by Ansar Allah, may be released as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, Houthi official Muhammad al-Buheiti told Sputnik. Exceptions may be made for the detained Russian sailor.
"We always link the future fate of ships and their crew members to the negotiations between Hamas and Israel. In general, as you remember, the same scenario happened with the Galaxy Leader crew," al-Bukhaiti said.
He also noted that “exceptions and third-party agreements” are possible, but the final decision lies with the military command.
"Our military operations are focused on putting pressure on Israel, and their results should also be reflected in the negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis on a ceasefire in Gaza. At the same time, I allow for some exceptions and third-party agreements, but the final decision rests with the military leadership," al-Bukhaiti added when asked about the possible release of Russian sailor Alexei Galaktionov.
On July 17, a senior official from the Houthi-led Yemeni Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that a Russian sailor was rescued from the sunken Eternity C and receiving medical treatment.
The Houthis released a video on Monday that allegedly shows Russian sailor Alexei Galaktionov, rescued from the cargo ship after it sank in the Red Sea.