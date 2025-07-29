https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/houthis-may-include-eternity-c-crew-in-gaza-deal---spokesman-1122506488.html

Houthis May Include Eternity C Crew in Gaza Deal - Spokesman

Crew members of the Greek vessel Eternity C, sunk by Ansar Allah, may be released as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, Houthi official Muhammad al-Buheiti told Sputnik. Exceptions may be made for the detained Russian sailor.

"We always link the future fate of ships and their crew members to the negotiations between Hamas and Israel. In general, as you remember, the same scenario happened with the Galaxy Leader crew," al-Bukhaiti said. He also noted that “exceptions and third-party agreements” are possible, but the final decision lies with the military command.On July 17, a senior official from the Houthi-led Yemeni Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that a Russian sailor was rescued from the sunken Eternity C and receiving medical treatment. The Houthis released a video on Monday that allegedly shows Russian sailor Alexei Galaktionov, rescued from the cargo ship after it sank in the Red Sea.

