https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/losing-pokrovsk-would-be-a-death-sentence-for-the-ukrainian-army-1122510825.html
Losing Pokrovsk Would Be a Death Sentence for the Ukrainian Army
Losing Pokrovsk Would Be a Death Sentence for the Ukrainian Army
Sputnik International
Russia is advancing slowly but steadily in this direction of the front. Here’s why it matters.
2025-07-29T16:35+0000
2025-07-29T16:35+0000
2025-07-29T16:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
campaign
conflict
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122510081_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3674a839738f42cce50cd7929b839759.jpg
1. Key Supply HubPokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) is a major logistics center “for the entire southeastern part of Ukraine,” explains Swedish Armed Forces vet Mikael Valtersson.Facing the prospect of the city’s loss, Ukraine’s army is “clinging” to Pokrovsk to “deny Russia access” for as long as possible.2. Strategic StrongholdWith Russian forces “methodically eliminating” hardened Ukrainian defenses on the southeastern front since late 2023, Pokrovsk is also now “the only real remnant” of what was once touted as an impregnable defensive line.Once it’s liberated, Ukraine will have a hard time stopping large-scale Russian advances further westward.3. Gap in the FrontAfter the city is taken, “the small gap in the Ukrainian frontline that already exists will grow many times,” allowing Russian forces to launch operations behind heavily fortified lines in southern Zaporozhye, to the north around Kramatorsk, and eventually, possibly as far as Kharkov, Valtersson says.4. Impact on MoralePokrovsk’s fall “will greatly impact” Ukrainian morale, Valtersson predicts. It will show that Russia is on the advance, and that Ukraine’s choices come down to peace and loss of 25% of territory now, or continued war and the loss of 50% “a couple of years” from now.MSM Mythmaking vs RealityAdmitting that Russian forces have already broken into areas of the city and are poised to take it by the fall, Western media have spun things to characterize the fight for Pokrovsk as a “yearlong, slow and grinding” slog soaked in Russian blood.The truth, Valtersson says, is that Russian forces arrived at Pokrovsk’s outskirts only earlier this year, after the “elimination of most of the Ukrainian southeastern front from Velikaya Novosyolka in the west to Avdeyevka in the north,” and are advancing using “very small units” under drone cover, not “human wave” tactics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/pentagon-eyes-ukraine-as-drone-testing-ground-after-alaska-failures-1122505709.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/russia-takes-note-of-trumps-1012-day-ultimatum-on-ukraine-peace-deal-1122508339.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122510081_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f330d38d2693deee53b283987967d8b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
where is pokrovsk, why is pokrovsk (krasnoarmeysk) important
where is pokrovsk, why is pokrovsk (krasnoarmeysk) important
Losing Pokrovsk Would Be a Death Sentence for the Ukrainian Army
Russia is advancing slowly but steadily in this direction of the front. Here’s why it matters.
Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) is a major logistics center “for the entire southeastern part of Ukraine,” explains Swedish Armed Forces vet Mikael Valtersson.
Facing the prospect of the city’s loss, Ukraine’s army is “clinging” to Pokrovsk to “deny Russia access” for as long as possible.
With Russian forces “methodically eliminating” hardened Ukrainian defenses on the southeastern front since late 2023, Pokrovsk is also now “the only real remnant” of what was once touted as an impregnable defensive line.
Once it’s liberated, Ukraine will have a hard time stopping large-scale Russian advances further westward.
After the city is taken, “the small gap in the Ukrainian frontline that already exists will grow many times,” allowing Russian forces to launch operations behind heavily fortified lines in southern Zaporozhye, to the north around Kramatorsk, and eventually, possibly as far as Kharkov, Valtersson says.
Pokrovsk’s fall “will greatly impact” Ukrainian morale, Valtersson predicts. It will show that Russia is on the advance, and that Ukraine’s choices come down to peace and loss of 25% of territory now, or continued war and the loss of 50% “a couple of years” from now.
MSM Mythmaking vs Reality
Admitting that Russian forces have already broken into areas of the city and are poised to take it by the fall, Western media have spun things to characterize the fight for Pokrovsk as a “yearlong, slow and grinding” slog soaked in Russian blood.
The truth, Valtersson says, is that Russian forces arrived at Pokrovsk’s outskirts only earlier this year, after the “elimination of most of the Ukrainian southeastern front from Velikaya Novosyolka in the west to Avdeyevka in the north,” and are advancing using “very small units” under drone cover, not “human wave” tactics.