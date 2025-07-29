https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/russia-takes-note-of-trumps-1012-day-ultimatum-on-ukraine-peace-deal-1122508339.html
Russia ‘Takes Note’ of Trump’s 10–12 Day Ultimatum on Ukraine Peace Deal
Moscow has taken note of the statement made by US President Donald Trump on a new deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine on July 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Trump said that he may announce a new deadline for the Ukraine peace deal, ranging from 10 to 12 days, "tonight or tomorrow," adding that unless the deal is made, he will introduce sanctions and secondary tariffs against Russia. Earlier in July, Trump said that he will impose 100% secondary tariffs against Russia if no deal on the Ukraine conflict is reached in the next 50 days.Speaking about a a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Peskov said the question was not and is not on the agenda."This question [about a meeting between the two leaders] was not on the agenda and still is not on the agenda," Peskov told journalists.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has taken note of the statement made by US President Donald Trump on a new deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine on July 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Trump said that he may announce a new deadline for the Ukraine peace deal, ranging from 10 to 12 days, "tonight or tomorrow," adding that unless the deal is made, he will introduce sanctions and secondary tariffs against Russia.
"We have taken note of president Trump's statement yesterday," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia remains committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and ensure its national interests.
Earlier in July, Trump said that he will impose 100% secondary tariffs against Russia if no deal on the Ukraine conflict is reached in the next 50 days.
Speaking about a a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Peskov said the question was not and is not on the agenda.
"This question [about a meeting between the two leaders] was not on the agenda and still is not on the agenda," Peskov told journalists.