Russia Manages to Keep Pace With Competitors in AI, to Stay Ahead Of Curve - Putin

Russia has succeeded in keeping pace with its competitors in the development of artificial intelligence technologies and advancing ahead of them, due in part to the efforts of the Sberbank team, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with Sberbank CEO German Gref.

"You and the people you have gathered around you saw and continue to see the main promising areas in time, and you are quick to pick up on them and invest the necessary resources. Therefore, in these rather difficult times, we will not list all the reasons and everything that has accompanied us in previous years, including with the help of Sberbank, even if it was not directly part of your responsibilities, we still managed, with the help of Sberbank, to reach positions that allowed us not only to keep up with our competitors, but also to move forward, sometimes even ahead of them," Putin said. The artificial intelligence race continues, given that new AI models keep appearing every few months, and now Russia's largest lender, Sberbank can present its own models, Gref said. They are quite competitive, too, and many of the bank's customers are beginning to use them, he added. The Russian President also expressed his gratitude to Gref for this work.

