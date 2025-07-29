https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/russia-shoots-down-us-scheme-to-buy-out-commander-islands---1122508207.html

Russia Shoots Down US Scheme to Buy Out Commander Islands

Russia Shoots Down US Scheme to Buy Out Commander Islands

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova castigated the idea of the United States purchasing the Commander Islands from Russia.

2025-07-29T10:37+0000

2025-07-29T10:37+0000

2025-07-29T11:09+0000

russia

russia

maria zakharova

china

white house

arctic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122508047_0:181:2999:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_4d48f957fbf88d4413dcd764d1990f3e.jpg

Earlier, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Fritz, who serves with the US Army’s Security Assistance Command in Estonia, proposed that Washington consider purchasing the Commander Islands from Russia. In an article for Breaking Defense, Fritz argued that these islands could be used by the US to monitor potential Chinese submarine activity en route to the Arctic."But if Fritz has that kind of money, he could make America great again by paying off at least part of the US national debt," she noted.As of March 24, 2025, the US national debt was estimated at $36.64 trillion.Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Fritz, stationed in Estonia, proposed that the White House buy out the Commander Islands from Russia for $15 billion to track Chinese submarine movements."The proposal is that the United States pursue the peaceful and pragmatic purchase of the Commander Islands from the Russian Federation for $15 billion, in order to monitor potential Chinese submarine activity attempting to enter the Arctic Ocean," he penned in his article for Breaking Defense.According to the officer, the Commander Islands are strategically positioned along a potential route from China’s Jianggezhuang naval base to the Arctic. He advocates for the United States to acquire not only the islands themselves but also the surrounding exclusive economic zone, natural resources, and infrastructure. Such an acquisition would expand the US exclusive economic zone by approximately 3.8%, Fritz observed.He believes that eventually the islands may either become part of the state of Alaska or be designated as a US unincorporated territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250227/us-wont-be-able-to-sweet-talk-russia-into-dropping-arctic-cooperation-with-china-expert-1121604339.html

russia

china

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova comments, russian foreign ministry statement, us proposal commander islands, russia us relations, jeffrey fritz proposal, commander islands sale idea, moscow reaction, russian territory sale criticism, breaking defense article, russia arctic security