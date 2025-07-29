International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/russian-space-agency-chief-bakanov-arrives-in-us---roscosmos-1122506357.html
Russian Space Agency Chief Bakanov Arrives in US - Roscosmos
Russian Space Agency Chief Bakanov Arrives in US - Roscosmos
Sputnik International
Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov has arrived in the United States to meet with NASA management and the crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which includes Russian Oleg Platonov, the state corporation told journalists.
2025-07-29T04:35+0000
2025-07-29T04:35+0000
world
dmitry bakanov
russia
houston
roscosmos
nasa
us
space
space exploration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117564355_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9225a794fce85ea449b349a2aee02d31.jpg
"Dmitry Bakanov arrived in Houston as the head of the Roscosmos delegation to meet with NASA management. This is the first face-to-face meeting of the heads of Russian and US space agencies in eight years," the statement said. It is noted that first, he and the leadership of the US space agency will visit the structural divisions of the Johnson Space Center and get acquainted with their work. In addition, the Russian delegation plans to visit the Boeing production unit, where reusable manned transport spacecraft CST-100 Starliner is being developed, and hold talks with the management of the company's space program. At the John F. Kennedy Space Center, the head of the state corporation will take part in events related to checking readiness for the launch of the next mission to the International Space Station.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/russia-rivals-us-in-full-spectrum-space-capabilities---roscosmos-head-1122503175.html
russia
houston
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117564355_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29c3a004eded6fefa09c74f9a5074383.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
roscosmos, nasa, us-russia talks, roscosmos-nasa talks, space cooperation, space exploration, space technology
roscosmos, nasa, us-russia talks, roscosmos-nasa talks, space cooperation, space exploration, space technology

Russian Space Agency Chief Bakanov Arrives in US - Roscosmos

04:35 GMT 29.07.2025
© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabankAngara-A5 rocket at a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.
Angara-A5 rocket at a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2025
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov has arrived in the United States to meet with NASA management and the crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which includes Russian Oleg Platonov, the state corporation told journalists.
"Dmitry Bakanov arrived in Houston as the head of the Roscosmos delegation to meet with NASA management. This is the first face-to-face meeting of the heads of Russian and US space agencies in eight years," the statement said.
It is noted that first, he and the leadership of the US space agency will visit the structural divisions of the Johnson Space Center and get acquainted with their work.
In addition, the Russian delegation plans to visit the Boeing production unit, where reusable manned transport spacecraft CST-100 Starliner is being developed, and hold talks with the management of the company's space program.
"On the eve of the launch of the Crew-11 mission, which is scheduled for July 31, Dmitry Bakanov will meet with the crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov as part of the cross-flight program. For the Russian, this will be the first flight into space," the Russian space agency added.
At the John F. Kennedy Space Center, the head of the state corporation will take part in events related to checking readiness for the launch of the next mission to the International Space Station.
Stunning view from the International Space Station. Photo by cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2025
Russia
Russia Rivals US in Full-Spectrum Space Capabilities - Roscosmos Head
Yesterday, 10:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала