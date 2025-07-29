https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/russian-space-agency-chief-bakanov-arrives-in-us---roscosmos-1122506357.html

Russian Space Agency Chief Bakanov Arrives in US - Roscosmos

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov has arrived in the United States to meet with NASA management and the crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which includes Russian Oleg Platonov, the state corporation told journalists.

"Dmitry Bakanov arrived in Houston as the head of the Roscosmos delegation to meet with NASA management. This is the first face-to-face meeting of the heads of Russian and US space agencies in eight years," the statement said. It is noted that first, he and the leadership of the US space agency will visit the structural divisions of the Johnson Space Center and get acquainted with their work. In addition, the Russian delegation plans to visit the Boeing production unit, where reusable manned transport spacecraft CST-100 Starliner is being developed, and hold talks with the management of the company's space program. At the John F. Kennedy Space Center, the head of the state corporation will take part in events related to checking readiness for the launch of the next mission to the International Space Station.

