Russia Rivals US in Full-Spectrum Space Capabilities - Roscosmos Head

Russian companies are present in all sections of the space market, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said.

2025-07-28

2025-07-28T10:22+0000

2025-07-28T10:22+0000

"We, as Russia, are present in all segments of the space market," Bakanov told Russian broadcaster RBC. Bakanov said that Russia was developing the country’s national orbital station and possessed heavy and light class missiles of the Angara type, the Soyuz-2 medium class and Soyuz-5 ultralight missiles in perspective. Roscosmos was established in 2015 through the transformation of the Federal Space Agency. Roscosmos manages the Russian space program, develops infrastructure, conducts research, and launches and operates space equipment.

