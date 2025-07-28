https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/russia-rivals-us-in-full-spectrum-space-capabilities---roscosmos-head-1122503175.html
Russia Rivals US in Full-Spectrum Space Capabilities - Roscosmos Head
Russian companies are present in all sections of the space market, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said.
Russia Rivals US in Full-Spectrum Space Capabilities - Roscosmos Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian companies are present in all sections of the space market, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said.
"We, as Russia, are present in all segments of the space market," Bakanov told Russian broadcaster RBC.
Bakanov said that Russia was developing the country’s national orbital station and possessed heavy and light class missiles of the Angara type
, the Soyuz-2 medium class and Soyuz-5 ultralight missiles in perspective.
"We have our own geostationary satellites, low-orbit satellites, and remote sensing satellites. We have our own navigation system. As you know, we are the only country in the world with GLONASS [Global Navigation Satellite System], while the US has GPS and China has BeiDou fully deployed," the Roscosmos head added.
Roscosmos was established in 2015 through the transformation of the Federal Space Agency. Roscosmos manages the Russian space program, develops infrastructure, conducts research, and launches and operates space equipment.