Scott Ritter: Secret Talks on Ousting Zelensky Show Ukraine is Hostage of Foreign Powers

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has published a report on a secret meeting between US and UK representatives with top Ukrainian officials to discuss the prospects for replacing Volodymyr Zelensky. Sputnik turned to prolific foreign and military affairs commentator Scott Ritter to sort through the details.

“If this turns out to be information that can be confirmed, this is damning, extraordinarily damning to Zelensky, to [presidential office head] Yermak, to [ambassador to the UK] Zaluzhny, to the United States, to Great Britain, to all of Ukraine,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer said, commenting on the SVR report.The report creates the impression that democracy is non-existent in Ukraine, and “that the president of Ukraine is hand-picked by foreigners to serve the interests of foreign governments.”"I think that this report is designed to generate legitimate concern inside Ukraine, amongst the Ukrainian population, about their future," Ritter said.As far as Russia is concerned, the report signals that Moscow doesn’t see Zelensky as the legitimate president of Ukraine, “and that before any final agreement can be had between Russia and Ukraine about post-conflict realities, there has to be a legitimate leader in Ukraine."The SVR and its press service are "not a media outlet," Ritter pointed out. "They're not there to inform the public when they release information. It's usually done to achieve an objective or purpose" - in this case signalling the desire to "inflict the most harm on Zelensky at a time when he is deemed to be most vulnerable," and ramp up divisions within his government, and between him and Zaluzhny, the ex-top commander long considered to be gunning for his job.

