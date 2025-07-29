https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/us-and-uk-discuss-zelenskys-replacement-with-yermak-budanov-and-zaluzhny--russian-foreign-intel-1122509616.html

US and UK Discuss Zelensky’s Replacement With Yermak, Budanov, and Zaluzhny – Russian Foreign Intel

29.07.2025

Representatives from the US and the UK, with the participation of Ukrainian President's Office Head Andriy Yermak, Chief of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, and Ukraine's Ambassador to London Valery Zaluzhny, discussed the prospects of replacing Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the press service of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)."According to information received by the SVR, not long ago, representatives from the US and the UK organized a secret meeting in a resort area in the Alps, with the participation of Head of the Ukrainian President's Office A. Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Intelligence Directorate K. Budanov, and former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine's Ambassador to London V. Zaluzhny," the statement said."The prospects of replacing V. Zelensky as the head of the Kiev regime were discussed," the press service added.Yermak and Budanov secured promises from the Anglo-Saxon countries to maintain their current positions after Zelensky's replacement, the statement reads.The US and the UK want to nominate Zaluzhny for the position of President of Ukraine.The agreement reached in the Alps regarding the replacement of Volodymyr Zelensky sheds light on the underlying reasons for his recent attempt to limit the powers of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies, according to the press service of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).On July 22, the Ukrainian Parliament supported a bill that cancels the independence of two anti-corruption agencies: the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). The bill was later signed by Zelensky. Several Ukrainian lawmakers viewed the bill as a move to dismantle the country's anti-corruption structures. According to Ukrainian media reports, protests against the law, which stripped NABU and SAPO of their independence, took place across the country starting July 22.On July 24, against the backdrop of mass protests across Ukraine, Zelensky claimed that he had agreed on a draft law that would supposedly strengthen the independence of these agencies. According to documents on the Rada's website, the bill was submitted on July 24. Previously, Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that the Rada would consider the bill on July 31, adding that he would propose adopting the bill in both the first and second readings and immediately sending it to Zelensky for signature.* listed by Russia's Financial Monitoring Service as extremist and terrorist

