Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Ceasefire Violation – Reports
Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Ceasefire Violation – Reports
The Thai army accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Thai army deputy spokesman Ritcha Suksuwanon.
Major General Winthai Suvaree stated that Thai troops retaliated proportionately in self-defense following the violations.The flare-up comes less than a day after the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia met in Malaysia and agreed to end their deadliest conflict in over a decade — a clash that had already displaced more than 300,000 people after five days of fighting.On Monday, ceasefire negotiations between Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet took place in Kuala Lumpur, mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Following the talks, the Malaysian leader said that the parties had agreed to establish a ceasefire starting at midnight.
04:59 GMT 29.07.2025
© AP Photo / ANTON L. DELGADOCambodian volunteers cheer as a military vehicle drives towards the Cambodia-Thailand border at Srei Snam District, Siem Reap Province, Cambodia on Monday, July 28, 2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cambodian forces allegedly launched attacks at multiple locations just after the ceasefire deadline, according to a statement by the Thai army on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Major General Winthai Suvaree stated that Thai troops retaliated proportionately in self-defense following the violations.
The flare-up comes less than a day after the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia met in Malaysia and agreed to end their deadliest conflict in over a decade — a clash that had already displaced more than 300,000 people after five days of fighting.
On Monday, ceasefire negotiations between Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet took place in Kuala Lumpur, mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Following the talks, the Malaysian leader said that the parties had agreed to establish a ceasefire starting at midnight.
Больница Пханом Донг Рак, после артиллерийского обстрела со стороны Камбоджи в провинции Сурин, Таиланд - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2025
Analysis
Why Thailand and Cambodia Are at War in the Heart of ASEAN
Yesterday, 07:46 GMT
