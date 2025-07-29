https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/thailand-alerts-us-and-china-over-cambodian-truce-breaches-1122508658.html
Thailand Alerts US and China Over Cambodian Truce Breaches
Thailand Alerts US and China Over Cambodian Truce Breaches
Sputnik International
Cambodia is violating the ceasefire on a large scale, Thailand has reported this to the witnesses of the agreements — Malaysia, the United States and China, Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday.
2025-07-29T10:12+0000
2025-07-29T10:12+0000
2025-07-29T10:12+0000
asia
thailand
china
cambodia
asean
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122508644_0:511:683:895_1920x0_80_0_0_7d5db153bfcd5cec45c05de8412baebd.jpg
"Cambodian troops are violating the ceasefire regime on a large scale and systematically. We have reported this to the countries that witnessed yesterday's agreements with Cambodia — Malaysia, as the ASEAN chair, the United States and China," the official told reporters. Wechayachai has also asked evacuated Thai citizens not to leave shelters or return to their homes in the border zone until authorities issue a special announcement. Meanwhile, the Cambodian Defense Ministry denies violating the ceasefire agreement, ministry spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said. Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated into an armed conflict on July 24. Civilian casualties were reported on both sides. The incident followed a clash on May 28 between Thai and Cambodian military personnel in a disputed neutral zone, which left a Cambodian soldier dead. Some 140,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone on the Thai side since July 24. On Monday, ceasefire negotiations between Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet took place in Kuala Lumpur, mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Following the talks, the Malaysian leader said that the parties had agreed to establish a ceasefire starting at midnight.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/thailand-accuses-cambodia-of-ceasefire-violation--reports-1122506636.html
thailand
china
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122508644_0:466:683:978_1920x0_80_0_0_8d7eee332d87da542ac3348d0bc9a4ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
thailand cambodia border conflict, ceasefire violations, thai acting prime minister phumtham wechayachai, cambodian defense ministry response, us china malaysia mediation, asean ceasefire talks, thai cambodian military clashes, border tensions southeast asia, civilian evacuations thailand, hun manet ceasefire agreement
thailand cambodia border conflict, ceasefire violations, thai acting prime minister phumtham wechayachai, cambodian defense ministry response, us china malaysia mediation, asean ceasefire talks, thai cambodian military clashes, border tensions southeast asia, civilian evacuations thailand, hun manet ceasefire agreement
Thailand Alerts US and China Over Cambodian Truce Breaches
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Cambodia is violating the ceasefire on a large scale, Thailand has reported this to the witnesses of the agreements — Malaysia, the United States and China, Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday.
"Cambodian troops are violating the ceasefire regime on a large scale and systematically. We have reported this to the countries that witnessed yesterday's agreements with Cambodia — Malaysia, as the ASEAN chair, the United States and China," the official told reporters.
Wechayachai has also asked evacuated Thai citizens not to leave shelters or return to their homes in the border zone until authorities issue a special announcement.
Meanwhile, the Cambodian Defense Ministry denies violating the ceasefire agreement, ministry spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said.
"We strongly reject the claims made by the Thai military spokesperson, who alleged gunfire exchanges and violations of the ceasefire agreement ... Cambodian forces have strictly implemented, and will continue to strictly implement, the army command's instructions and the ceasefire agreement, which took effect at midnight," the spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the Khmer Times newspaper.
Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated into an armed conflict on July 24. Civilian casualties were reported on both sides. The incident followed a clash on May 28 between Thai and Cambodian military personnel in a disputed neutral zone, which left a Cambodian soldier dead. Some 140,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone on the Thai side since July 24.
On Monday, ceasefire negotiations between Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet took place in Kuala Lumpur, mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Following the talks, the Malaysian leader said that the parties had agreed to establish a ceasefire starting at midnight.