https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/thailand-alerts-us-and-china-over-cambodian-truce-breaches-1122508658.html

Thailand Alerts US and China Over Cambodian Truce Breaches

Thailand Alerts US and China Over Cambodian Truce Breaches

Sputnik International

Cambodia is violating the ceasefire on a large scale, Thailand has reported this to the witnesses of the agreements — Malaysia, the United States and China, Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday.

2025-07-29T10:12+0000

2025-07-29T10:12+0000

2025-07-29T10:12+0000

asia

thailand

china

cambodia

asean

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122508644_0:511:683:895_1920x0_80_0_0_7d5db153bfcd5cec45c05de8412baebd.jpg

"Cambodian troops are violating the ceasefire regime on a large scale and systematically. We have reported this to the countries that witnessed yesterday's agreements with Cambodia — Malaysia, as the ASEAN chair, the United States and China," the official told reporters. Wechayachai has also asked evacuated Thai citizens not to leave shelters or return to their homes in the border zone until authorities issue a special announcement. Meanwhile, the Cambodian Defense Ministry denies violating the ceasefire agreement, ministry spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said. Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated into an armed conflict on July 24. Civilian casualties were reported on both sides. The incident followed a clash on May 28 between Thai and Cambodian military personnel in a disputed neutral zone, which left a Cambodian soldier dead. Some 140,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone on the Thai side since July 24. On Monday, ceasefire negotiations between Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet took place in Kuala Lumpur, mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Following the talks, the Malaysian leader said that the parties had agreed to establish a ceasefire starting at midnight.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/thailand-accuses-cambodia-of-ceasefire-violation--reports-1122506636.html

thailand

china

cambodia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

thailand cambodia border conflict, ceasefire violations, thai acting prime minister phumtham wechayachai, cambodian defense ministry response, us china malaysia mediation, asean ceasefire talks, thai cambodian military clashes, border tensions southeast asia, civilian evacuations thailand, hun manet ceasefire agreement