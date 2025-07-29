https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/transnistria-thanks-russia-calls-peacekeeping-mission-critical-to-stability-1122507892.html

Transnistria Thanks Russia, Calls Peacekeeping Mission ‘Critical to Stability’

Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky expressed gratitude on Tuesday to Russia on behalf of the republic's residents for its peacekeeping operation and advocated for its continuation.

"In today’s context, it is critically important that the ongoing peacekeeping operation continues and its format remains unchanged," Krasnoselsky said in his address, dedicated to the anniversary of the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Transnistria. The Transnistrian leader recalled that 33 years ago, the deployment of Russian peacekeepers stopped the bloodshed "unleashed by the Moldovan leadership during their armed attack on the Transnistrian people." Krasnoselsky added that Tiraspol remains committed to resolving the conflict exclusively through peaceful means and emphasized the need for mutual respect and constructive cooperation with Moldova. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin also congratulated the peacekeepers in Transnistria on the operation's 33rd anniversary, saying they had laid the groundwork for a peaceful settlement. The official added that the collective peacekeeping operation that launched on July 29, 1992 and included Russia, Moldova, and Transnistria remains "unique and relevant to this day." Transnistria, where 60% of residents are ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, sought independence from Moldova before the USSR’s collapse, fearing Moldova would join Romania amid nationalist sentiments. In 1992, after Moldova’s failed attempt to resolve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory beyond Chisinau’s control. This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the start of the peacekeeping mission. Russian military personnel, alongside Transnistrian and Moldovan military observers, maintain peace in the conflict zone. The peacekeepers are stationed at posts and checkpoints positioned across key sections of the security zone.

