Transnistria Blames Moldova as International Peace Talks Remain Stalled

The head of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, has accused Moldova of deliberately derailing the internationally supported "5+2" negotiation format, calling the suspension of talks "completely artificial."

2025-05-23T06:20+0000

2025-05-23T06:20+0000

2025-05-23T06:21+0000

Krasnoselsky said the negotiation process between Moldova and Transnistria was intentionally halted by the Moldovan side as early as October 2019. The "5+2" format—comprised of Moldova and Transnistria as parties to the conflict, with Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE as mediators, and the EU and the US as observers—has not convened since.The Transnistrian leader emphasized that the format was an effective and internationally recognized mechanism for discussing and resolving political, economic, and humanitarian issues between the two sides. Agreements reached during past rounds of talks, he noted, had been incorporated into the legislation of both Moldova and Transnistria.However, he rejected this reasoning, pointing to the ongoing functioning of other multilateral bodies such as the Joint Control Commission and the Joint Military Command, which include representatives from Moldova, Transnistria, Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE.Krasnoselsky reiterated Transnistria's support for the resumption of the "5+2" format and called on all parties to return to the table."If we are serious about resolving the conflict and not just freezing it, negotiations are essential. Common sense must prevail," he said.

