International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/transnistria-blames-moldova-as-international-peace-talks-remain-stalled-1122114594.html
Transnistria Blames Moldova as International Peace Talks Remain Stalled
Transnistria Blames Moldova as International Peace Talks Remain Stalled
Sputnik International
The head of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, has accused Moldova of deliberately derailing the internationally supported "5+2" negotiation format, calling the suspension of talks "completely artificial."
2025-05-23T06:20+0000
2025-05-23T06:21+0000
moldova
transnistria
negotiations
conflict
observers
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117405936_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc2511c68d5ebd083310b2a909f850c8.jpg
Krasnoselsky said the negotiation process between Moldova and Transnistria was intentionally halted by the Moldovan side as early as October 2019. The "5+2" format—comprised of Moldova and Transnistria as parties to the conflict, with Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE as mediators, and the EU and the US as observers—has not convened since.The Transnistrian leader emphasized that the format was an effective and internationally recognized mechanism for discussing and resolving political, economic, and humanitarian issues between the two sides. Agreements reached during past rounds of talks, he noted, had been incorporated into the legislation of both Moldova and Transnistria.However, he rejected this reasoning, pointing to the ongoing functioning of other multilateral bodies such as the Joint Control Commission and the Joint Military Command, which include representatives from Moldova, Transnistria, Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE.Krasnoselsky reiterated Transnistria's support for the resumption of the "5+2" format and called on all parties to return to the table."If we are serious about resolving the conflict and not just freezing it, negotiations are essential. Common sense must prevail," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/chisinaus-expulsion-of-russian-diplomats-worsens-moldova-transnistria-dialogue-1121887024.html
moldova
transnistria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117405936_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12e492cffec98c4e30a5f4f07fb8a6ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
negotiation process, moldova and transnistria, moldovan negotiators, political, economic, and humanitarian issues
negotiation process, moldova and transnistria, moldovan negotiators, political, economic, and humanitarian issues

Transnistria Blames Moldova as International Peace Talks Remain Stalled

06:20 GMT 23.05.2025 (Updated: 06:21 GMT 23.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Artem Kulekin / Go to the mediabankPeople wave flags during a rally in Suvorov Square, in Tiraspol.
People wave flags during a rally in Suvorov Square, in Tiraspol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
© Sputnik / Artem Kulekin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The head of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, has accused Moldova of deliberately derailing the internationally supported "5+2" negotiation format, calling the suspension of talks "completely artificial."
Krasnoselsky said the negotiation process between Moldova and Transnistria was intentionally halted by the Moldovan side as early as October 2019. The "5+2" format—comprised of Moldova and Transnistria as parties to the conflict, with Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE as mediators, and the EU and the US as observers—has not convened since.
"The '5+2' format was blatantly disrupted by Moldovan negotiators in full view of mediators and observers. No one understood the reasons behind this move. Ask those who made the decision—they are still around," the head of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic said.
The Transnistrian leader emphasized that the format was an effective and internationally recognized mechanism for discussing and resolving political, economic, and humanitarian issues between the two sides. Agreements reached during past rounds of talks, he noted, had been incorporated into the legislation of both Moldova and Transnistria.
According to Krasnoselsky, subsequent events—including the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine—are now being used as a pretext to justify the continued pause in negotiations.
However, he rejected this reasoning, pointing to the ongoing functioning of other multilateral bodies such as the Joint Control Commission and the Joint Military Command, which include representatives from Moldova, Transnistria, Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE.
"If military representatives can still meet, there's no reason diplomats cannot do the same," he said. "These are artificial excuses, driven by political interests that seek to block further negotiations."
Krasnoselsky reiterated Transnistria's support for the resumption of the "5+2" format and called on all parties to return to the table.
"If we are serious about resolving the conflict and not just freezing it, negotiations are essential. Common sense must prevail," he said.
Chisinau, Moldova - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2025
World
Chisinau's Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Worsens Moldova-Transnistria Dialogue
18 April, 07:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала