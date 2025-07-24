Zelensky's Days are Numbered, He'll Be the Ultimate Loser - Ex-DoD Analyst
© Sputnik
Subscribe
"Russians hold all the cards. Zelensky has no cards. All he can do is play games and placate Trump," says Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, in an interview with Sputnik.
What Does Zelensky Want?
According to Maloof, Zelensky is stalling for time, hoping to paint Russia as an unreliable negotiator and gain favor with Trump.
The Kremlin, however, has stated that any Putin-Zelensky talks are premature, as no common ground exists yet.
"The longer that Zelensky holds on and continues the fight with the encouragement of the West, he's going to lose more and more," Maloof warns.
Growing Internal Strife
Zelensky is also facing unrest at home. On July 22, Ukrainians protested his attempt to take control of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
"I think the internal strife is going to have to be accelerated to the point where [Zelensky] is going to have to focus all of his attention on that if he intends to survive politically. But I think his days are numbered," says Maloof.
He suggests that Ukrainians may soon act to "get what's left of Ukraine back on a stable footing with proper governance and representation."
Ultimate Loser
"Right now, the Russian perspective is that Zelensky is not a valid leader because his term had expired as president and he's operating under martial law," the analyst points out.
Western support is also faltering, particularly after Zelensky’s controversial NABU/SAPO law, which contradicts the 2015 Ukraine–US–EU agreement on governance and foreign oversight.
The West still holds financial leverage over Ukraine, while "the ultimate loser in the end will be Zelensky," Maloof concludes.