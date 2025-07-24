International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/zelenskys-days-are-numbered-hell-be-the-ultimate-loser-ex-dod-analyst-1122487081.html
Zelensky's Days are Numbered, He'll Be the Ultimate Loser - Ex-DoD Analyst
Zelensky's Days are Numbered, He'll Be the Ultimate Loser - Ex-DoD Analyst
Sputnik International
"Russians hold all the cards. Zelensky has no cards. All he can do is play games and placate Trump," says Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-07-24T18:49+0000
2025-07-24T18:49+0000
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
michael maloof
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122486368_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc9e9b4237c3386592ceece62ab2d744.jpg
What Does Zelensky Want?Growing Internal StrifeUltimate Loser
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/zelenskys-money-could-feed-several-continents---russias-foreign-ministry-1122453700.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Zelensky’s days are numbered, he’ll be the ultimate LOSER - ex-DoD analyst
Sputnik International
Zelensky’s days are numbered, he’ll be the ultimate LOSER - ex-DoD analyst
2025-07-24T18:49+0000
true
PT2M06S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122486368_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e964e740e82938548e56fc308b48c917.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
volodymyr zelensky future, ukraine west support
volodymyr zelensky future, ukraine west support

Zelensky's Days are Numbered, He'll Be the Ultimate Loser - Ex-DoD Analyst

18:49 GMT 24.07.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
"Russians hold all the cards. Zelensky has no cards. All he can do is play games and placate Trump," says Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, in an interview with Sputnik.
What Does Zelensky Want?
According to Maloof, Zelensky is stalling for time, hoping to paint Russia as an unreliable negotiator and gain favor with Trump.
The Kremlin, however, has stated that any Putin-Zelensky talks are premature, as no common ground exists yet.
"The longer that Zelensky holds on and continues the fight with the encouragement of the West, he's going to lose more and more," Maloof warns.

Growing Internal Strife

Zelensky is also facing unrest at home. On July 22, Ukrainians protested his attempt to take control of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
"I think the internal strife is going to have to be accelerated to the point where [Zelensky] is going to have to focus all of his attention on that if he intends to survive politically. But I think his days are numbered," says Maloof.
He suggests that Ukrainians may soon act to "get what's left of Ukraine back on a stable footing with proper governance and representation."

Ultimate Loser

"Right now, the Russian perspective is that Zelensky is not a valid leader because his term had expired as president and he's operating under martial law," the analyst points out.
Western support is also faltering, particularly after Zelensky’s controversial NABU/SAPO law, which contradicts the 2015 Ukraine–US–EU agreement on governance and foreign oversight.
The West still holds financial leverage over Ukraine, while "the ultimate loser in the end will be Zelensky," Maloof concludes.
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian dictator - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zelensky's Money Could Feed Several Continents - Russia's Foreign Ministry
17 July, 17:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала