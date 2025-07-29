https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/us-uses-iranian-nuclear-program-as-excuse-for-confrontation---supreme-leader-1122511418.html
US Uses Iranian Nuclear Program as Excuse for Confrontation - Supreme Leader
Tehran's nuclear program and uranium enrichment are just an excuse for the United States to target Iran, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday.
"All their talk about nuclear issues, [uranium] enrichment, human rights, and such things are nothing but excuses. What upsets them is the fact that the Islamic Republic is able to produce new ideas in the various fields of science and knowledge – be it in the humanities, technical sciences, or religious sciences," Khamenei said. Iran and the US have held five rounds of Oman-mediated talks on the nuclear program. The sixth round was scheduled for June 15, but the Israeli attack on Iran and the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites scrapped those plans. Iranian officials reject accusations that Iran has been secretly making a nuclear weapon, stressing that Tehran is ready to resume talks with Washington without preconditions. In particular, Iran opposes the US demand to stop uranium enrichment. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran had no plans to hold talks with Washington yet, arguing that conditions for a new round of consultations have not matured. Iran and the EU3 countries — France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — held nuclear talks in Istanbul on July 25 for the first time since the end of "the 12-day war." The talks took place amid EU3's threats to reimpose sanctions on Tehran if a new nuclear deal is not reached by the end of summer. As a deterrent, the Iranian parliament has drafted a bill to withdraw the Islamic Republic from the Non-Proliferation Treaty if the European trio reimposes sanctions envisaged by the 2015 nuclear deal, which remains formally in effect.
iran
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran's nuclear program and uranium enrichment are just an excuse for the United States to target Iran, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday.
"All their talk about nuclear issues, [uranium] enrichment, human rights, and such things are nothing but excuses. What upsets them is the fact that the Islamic Republic is able to produce new ideas in the various fields of science and knowledge – be it in the humanities, technical sciences, or religious sciences," Khamenei said.
Iran and the US have held five rounds of Oman-mediated talks on the nuclear program. The sixth round was scheduled for June 15, but the Israeli attack on Iran and the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites scrapped those plans.
Iranian officials reject accusations that Iran has been secretly making a nuclear weapon, stressing that Tehran is ready to resume talks with Washington without preconditions. In particular, Iran opposes the US demand to stop uranium enrichment.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran had no plans to hold talks with Washington yet, arguing that conditions for a new round of consultations have not matured.
Iran and the EU3 countries — France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — held nuclear talks in Istanbul on July 25 for the first time since the end of "the 12-day war." The talks took place amid EU3's threats to reimpose sanctions on Tehran if a new nuclear deal is not reached by the end of summer.
As a deterrent, the Iranian parliament has drafted a bill to withdraw the Islamic Republic from the Non-Proliferation Treaty if the European trio reimposes sanctions envisaged by the 2015 nuclear deal, which remains formally in effect.