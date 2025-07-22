https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/iran-may-consider-direct-talks-with-us-in-case-of-equal-approach---foreign-minister-1122470393.html
Iran May Consider Direct Talks With US in Case of Equal Approach - Foreign Minister
Iran may consider engaging in direct negotiations with the United States in the future if Washington is ready for equal talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
“Not for the time being, but maybe in the future. Everything depends: if the United States is ready to be with Iran on an equal footing, on mutual respect and based on mutual interests,” Araghchi told Fox News when asked whether Tehran will be ready for direct talks with Washington in the future.
