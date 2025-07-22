https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/iran-may-consider-direct-talks-with-us-in-case-of-equal-approach---foreign-minister-1122470393.html

Iran May Consider Direct Talks With US in Case of Equal Approach - Foreign Minister

Iran May Consider Direct Talks With US in Case of Equal Approach - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Iran may consider engaging in direct negotiations with the United States in the future if Washington is ready for equal talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

2025-07-22T04:14+0000

2025-07-22T04:14+0000

2025-07-22T04:14+0000

world

abbas araghchi

tehran

washington

nuclear deal

jcpoa

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

us withdraws from iran nuclear deal

iran-israel row

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/16/1122470486_0:381:2612:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_52b10baa82d7e2452971c7e0b6bb1a6c.jpg

“Not for the time being, but maybe in the future. Everything depends: if the United States is ready to be with Iran on an equal footing, on mutual respect and based on mutual interests,” Araghchi told Fox News when asked whether Tehran will be ready for direct talks with Washington in the future.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/fourth-round-of-iran-us-talks-likely-to-take-place-in-europe-in-next-2-weeks-1121942485.html

tehran

washington

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran-us talks, nuclear weapons, nuclear enrichment, iranian nuclear program, iranian nukes, iranian threat