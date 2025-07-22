International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/iran-may-consider-direct-talks-with-us-in-case-of-equal-approach---foreign-minister-1122470393.html
Iran May Consider Direct Talks With US in Case of Equal Approach - Foreign Minister
Iran May Consider Direct Talks With US in Case of Equal Approach - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran may consider engaging in direct negotiations with the United States in the future if Washington is ready for equal talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2025-07-22T04:14+0000
2025-07-22T04:14+0000
world
abbas araghchi
tehran
washington
nuclear deal
jcpoa
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
us withdraws from iran nuclear deal
iran-israel row
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/16/1122470486_0:381:2612:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_52b10baa82d7e2452971c7e0b6bb1a6c.jpg
“Not for the time being, but maybe in the future. Everything depends: if the United States is ready to be with Iran on an equal footing, on mutual respect and based on mutual interests,” Araghchi told Fox News when asked whether Tehran will be ready for direct talks with Washington in the future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/fourth-round-of-iran-us-talks-likely-to-take-place-in-europe-in-next-2-weeks-1121942485.html
tehran
washington
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/16/1122470486_0:89:2612:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_647ea0e9458e0c3d163052c9775fe1e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran-us talks, nuclear weapons, nuclear enrichment, iranian nuclear program, iranian nukes, iranian threat
iran-us talks, nuclear weapons, nuclear enrichment, iranian nuclear program, iranian nukes, iranian threat

Iran May Consider Direct Talks With US in Case of Equal Approach - Foreign Minister

04:14 GMT 22.07.2025
© AP Photo / Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hamid ForootanIn this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a meeting with Tehran-based foreign diplomats, Iran, Saturday, July 12, 2025
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a meeting with Tehran-based foreign diplomats, Iran, Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2025
© AP Photo / Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hamid Forootan
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Iran may consider engaging in direct negotiations with the United States in the future if Washington is ready for equal talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
“Not for the time being, but maybe in the future. Everything depends: if the United States is ready to be with Iran on an equal footing, on mutual respect and based on mutual interests,” Araghchi told Fox News when asked whether Tehran will be ready for direct talks with Washington in the future.

"Obviously, we cannot give up our enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride. Our enrichment is so dear to us," the foreign minister emphasized.

Arman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2025
World
Fourth Round of Iran-US Talks Likely to Take Place in Europe in Next 2 Weeks
27 April, 11:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала