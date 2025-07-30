https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/earthquake-was-strongest-with-magnitude-88-aftershocks-expected---kamchatka-governor--1122513683.html

Earthquake Intensity Peaked at Record 8.8, Aftershocks Anticipated - Kamchatka Governor

The earthquake in Kamchatka was the strongest in the entire instrumental period, the magnitude was 8.8 points, with prolonged aftershocks expected, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said

"This is the strongest earthquake in the entire instrumental period, with a magnitude of 8.8. Regular, prolonged aftershocks are expected," Solodov wrote on his Telegram channel.

