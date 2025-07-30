https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/earthquake-was-strongest-with-magnitude-88-aftershocks-expected---kamchatka-governor--1122513683.html
Earthquake Intensity Peaked at Record 8.8, Aftershocks Anticipated - Kamchatka Governor
The earthquake in Kamchatka was the strongest in the entire instrumental period, the magnitude was 8.8 points, with prolonged aftershocks expected, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said
"This is the strongest earthquake in the entire instrumental period, with a magnitude of 8.8. Regular, prolonged aftershocks are expected," Solodov wrote on his Telegram channel.
06:46 GMT 30.07.2025 (Updated: 07:35 GMT 30.07.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kamchatka experienced the strongest earthquake recorded in the entire instrumental period, registering a magnitude of 8.8, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov revealed on Wednesday, adding that prolonged aftershocks are anticipated.
"This is the strongest earthquake in the entire instrumental period, with a magnitude of 8.8. Regular, prolonged aftershocks are expected," Solodov wrote on his Telegram channel.