From Karapetyan to Karekin II: Pashinyan ‘Erasing Symbols’ of Armenian Identity at the West’s Behest

The conflict between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian Apostolic Church that blew up in June with the arrest of billionaire businessman and pro-Church philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan continues to seethe. Sputnik asked an observer from Iran - a key traditional ally of Armenia, to comment on the explosive situation.

analysis

“Pashinyan, who remains in power with the unconditional support of the West, is now targeting the most important symbol of the Armenian nation’s identity” – it’s Church, Hirad Mokhayeri, an Iranian Caucasus expert at the Center for Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies, told Sputnik.The crackdown demonstrates that for Pashinyan and his pro-Western allies, Armenian patriotism, heritage and history are “obstacles” in meeting Washington and Brussels’ demands, according to the observer.

