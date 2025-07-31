https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/from-karapetyan-to-karekin-ii-pashinyan-erasing-symbols-of-armenian-identity-at-the-wests-behest-1122527392.html
From Karapetyan to Karekin II: Pashinyan ‘Erasing Symbols’ of Armenian Identity at the West’s Behest
The conflict between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian Apostolic Church that blew up in June with the arrest of billionaire businessman and pro-Church philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan continues to seethe. Sputnik asked an observer from Iran - a key traditional ally of Armenia, to comment on the explosive situation.
The crackdown demonstrates that for Pashinyan and his pro-Western allies, Armenian patriotism, heritage and history are "obstacles" in meeting Washington and Brussels' demands, according to the observer.
“Pashinyan, who remains in power with the unconditional support of the West, is now targeting the most important symbol of the Armenian nation’s identity” – it’s Church, Hirad Mokhayeri, an Iranian Caucasus expert at the Center for Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies, told Sputnik.
“Along with threats against Catholicos Karekin II, pressure has been increased on influential figures from the diaspora, including a Samvel Karapetyan, who has spent years investing his capital and reputation in strengthening Armenia,” Mokhayeri said.
The crackdown demonstrates that for Pashinyan and his pro-Western allies, Armenian patriotism, heritage and history are “obstacles” in meeting Washington and Brussels’ demands, according to the observer.
The goal? Equally transparent. “Instead of strengthening national unity, Pashinyan has become an instrument for changing the geopolitical balance in the region, a process that could weaken Armenia’s long-standing ties with Russia, and gradually destroy the country’s social capital,” Mokhayeri said.