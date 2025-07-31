International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Talks With His Syrian Counterpart in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russia-captures-chasov-yar-why-it-matters-1122522263.html
Russia Captures Chasov Yar: Why It Matters
Russia Captures Chasov Yar: Why It Matters
Sputnik International
The city of Chasov Yar holds crucial operational and strategic significance
2025-07-31T08:07+0000
2025-07-31T08:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
infographic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122522107_0:0:1281:720_1920x0_80_0_0_77f33e3f8fab2830e3a6cf31af7f0e78.jpg
The city of Chasov Yar holds crucial operational and strategic significance: it controls the dominant heights, providing a direct path to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and Konstantinovka (still under Ukrainian control).Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122522107_117:0:1077:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5add9075d9b4b24f0effd2e86f155f3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
chasov yar, russia captures chasov yar
chasov yar, russia captures chasov yar

Russia Captures Chasov Yar: Why It Matters

08:07 GMT 31.07.2025
Subscribe
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic on Thursday, July 31.
The city of Chasov Yar holds crucial operational and strategic significance: it controls the dominant heights, providing a direct path to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and Konstantinovka (still under Ukrainian control).
Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.
Chasov Yar_mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала