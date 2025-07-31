https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russia-captures-chasov-yar-why-it-matters-1122522263.html

Russia Captures Chasov Yar: Why It Matters

Sputnik International

The city of Chasov Yar holds crucial operational and strategic significance

russia's special operation in ukraine

infographic

The city of Chasov Yar holds crucial operational and strategic significance: it controls the dominant heights, providing a direct path to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and Konstantinovka (still under Ukrainian control).Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.

