https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russia-captures-chasov-yar-why-it-matters-1122522263.html
Russia Captures Chasov Yar: Why It Matters
Russia Captures Chasov Yar: Why It Matters
Sputnik International
2025-07-31T08:07+0000
2025-07-31T08:07+0000
2025-07-31T08:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
infographic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122522107_0:0:1281:720_1920x0_80_0_0_77f33e3f8fab2830e3a6cf31af7f0e78.jpg
chasov yar, russia captures chasov yar
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic on Thursday, July 31.
The city of Chasov Yar
holds crucial operational and strategic significance: it controls the dominant heights, providing a direct path to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and Konstantinovka (still under Ukrainian control).
Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.