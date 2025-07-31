https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russian-forces-take-control-of-chasov-yar-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122520436.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Chasov Yar in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Take Control of Chasov Yar in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said
2025-07-31T05:09+0000
2025-07-31T05:09+0000
2025-07-31T07:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_89a7cf18043e4b2aef74215a7d112199.jpg
"As a result of offensive actions by the Yug group of troops ... the city of Chasov Yar of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Geography Chasov Yar sits on a hill about 15 kilometers west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) which was liberated by Russia in May 2023. Chasov Yar’s geographical position makes it important from a strategic standpoint, as it overlooks the surrounding area for many kilometers. Its boundaries are quite complex. From north to south, it is crossed by the Seversky Donets -Donbass Canal, and the O-0506 highway. There is also a railway line with a bridge over the canal. Chasov Yar has several industrial zones and large enterprises, such as the Chasov Yar refractory plant. Such areas could potentially be used to equip shelters or fortifications. On the other side of Chasov Yar are Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and Konstantinovka. The latter is an important railway hub. Fortifications The city has been turned by Ukrainian forces into a powerful fortified area reminiscent of those in the liberated city of Artemovsk. Construction of fortifications in the area of Chasov Yar reportedly began in July-August 2022. During the battle for Artemovsk, the city was used as a transport hub crucial for the entire logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the Artemovsk-Soledar area. Strategic Importance Liberating Chasov Yar provides control of a logistics center that has been key for the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014. By taking control of the highway and railway hub, Russia could disrupt delivery of reinforcements and munitions to Ukrainian forces. Liberation of Chasov Yar is crucial for liberating the Donetsk People's Republic from the forces of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/ukrainian-airstrikes-kill-civilians-attempting-evacuation-from-chasov-yar-1120697045.html
russia
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edcf14490c6e5b042c57e531962d0eaa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, donetsk, russian defense ministry
russia, donetsk, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Take Control of Chasov Yar in Donetsk People's Republic
05:09 GMT 31.07.2025 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 31.07.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of offensive actions by the Yug group of troops ... the city of Chasov Yar of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Chasov Yar sits on a hill about 15 kilometers west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) which was liberated by Russia in May 2023.
Chasov Yar’s geographical position makes it important from a strategic standpoint, as it overlooks the surrounding area for many kilometers.
Its boundaries are quite complex. From north to south, it is crossed by the Seversky Donets -Donbass Canal, and the O-0506 highway. There is also a railway line with a bridge over the canal.
Chasov Yar has several industrial zones and large enterprises, such as the Chasov Yar refractory plant. Such areas could potentially be used to equip shelters or fortifications.
On the other side of Chasov Yar are Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and Konstantinovka. The latter is an important railway hub.
27 October 2024, 18:28 GMT
The city has been turned by Ukrainian forces into a powerful fortified area reminiscent of those in the liberated city of Artemovsk.
Construction of fortifications in the area of Chasov Yar reportedly began in July-August 2022. During the battle for Artemovsk, the city was used as a transport hub crucial for the entire logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the Artemovsk-Soledar area.
Liberating Chasov Yar provides control of a logistics center that has been key for the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014.
By taking control of the highway and railway hub, Russia could disrupt delivery of reinforcements and munitions to Ukrainian forces.
Liberation of Chasov Yar is crucial for liberating the Donetsk People's Republic from the forces of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.
The capture of Chasov Yar marks the beginning of the battle for Ukraine’s most fortified strongholds in Donbass: Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.