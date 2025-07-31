https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russian-forces-take-control-of-chasov-yar-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122520436.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Chasov Yar in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said

"As a result of offensive actions by the Yug group of troops ... the city of Chasov Yar of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Geography Chasov Yar sits on a hill about 15 kilometers west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) which was liberated by Russia in May 2023. Chasov Yar’s geographical position makes it important from a strategic standpoint, as it overlooks the surrounding area for many kilometers. Its boundaries are quite complex. From north to south, it is crossed by the Seversky Donets -Donbass Canal, and the O-0506 highway. There is also a railway line with a bridge over the canal. Chasov Yar has several industrial zones and large enterprises, such as the Chasov Yar refractory plant. Such areas could potentially be used to equip shelters or fortifications. On the other side of Chasov Yar are Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and Konstantinovka. The latter is an important railway hub. Fortifications The city has been turned by Ukrainian forces into a powerful fortified area reminiscent of those in the liberated city of Artemovsk. Construction of fortifications in the area of Chasov Yar reportedly began in July-August 2022. During the battle for Artemovsk, the city was used as a transport hub crucial for the entire logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the Artemovsk-Soledar area. Strategic Importance Liberating Chasov Yar provides control of a logistics center that has been key for the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014. By taking control of the highway and railway hub, Russia could disrupt delivery of reinforcements and munitions to Ukrainian forces. Liberation of Chasov Yar is crucial for liberating the Donetsk People's Republic from the forces of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.

