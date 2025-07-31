https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russia-ready-to-continue-negotiations-with-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1122519587.html

Russia Ready to Continue Negotiations With Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but meetings at a "higher level" must be seriously prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"Three rounds of negotiations have taken place, and we are ready to continue them. As for meetings at a higher level, such meetings must be seriously prepared. Without this, it is probably premature to talk about them," Vershinin told Russian journalists.

