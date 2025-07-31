https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russia-ready-to-continue-negotiations-with-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1122519587.html
Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but meetings at a "higher level" must be seriously prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.
sergey vershinin
russia
ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
negotiations
talks
peace talks
"Three rounds of negotiations have taken place, and we are ready to continue them. As for meetings at a higher level, such meetings must be seriously prepared. Without this, it is probably premature to talk about them," Vershinin told Russian journalists.
"Three rounds of negotiations have taken place, and we are ready to continue them. As for meetings at a higher level, such meetings must be seriously prepared. Without this, it is probably premature to talk about them," Vershinin told Russian journalists.