International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russia-ready-to-continue-negotiations-with-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1122519587.html
Russia Ready to Continue Negotiations With Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
Russia Ready to Continue Negotiations With Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but meetings at a "higher level" must be seriously prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.
2025-07-31T04:38+0000
2025-07-31T04:38+0000
world
sergey vershinin
russia
ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
negotiations
talks
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122479011_0:66:1281:786_1920x0_80_0_0_920c09ca6a7aca544f0d8c01dd10ee90.jpg
"Three rounds of negotiations have taken place, and we are ready to continue them. As for meetings at a higher level, such meetings must be seriously prepared. Without this, it is probably premature to talk about them," Vershinin told Russian journalists.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/russia-ukraine-talks-round-two-in-istanbul-1122167662.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122479011_72:0:1208:852_1920x0_80_0_0_79337ca0fd35f13f361e92f62ad8e8cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-ukraine talks, peace talks, peace summit, peace deal, peace agreement, russia-ukraine war, russia-ukraine peace, russia-ukraine negotiations, russia-ukraine talks, ban on negotiations, ukraine loses, zelensky loses
russia-ukraine talks, peace talks, peace summit, peace deal, peace agreement, russia-ukraine war, russia-ukraine peace, russia-ukraine negotiations, russia-ukraine talks, ban on negotiations, ukraine loses, zelensky loses

Russia Ready to Continue Negotiations With Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

04:38 GMT 31.07.2025
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begins in Expanded Format in Istanbul
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begins in Expanded Format in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2025
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but meetings at a "higher level" must be seriously prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.
"Three rounds of negotiations have taken place, and we are ready to continue them. As for meetings at a higher level, such meetings must be seriously prepared. Without this, it is probably premature to talk about them," Vershinin told Russian journalists.
Second Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begin in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2025
World
LIVE UPDATES: Russia-Ukraine Talks — Round Two in Istanbul
2 June, 07:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала