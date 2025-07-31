International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian MoD Unveils Footage of Chasov Yar's Triumphant Liberation
Russian MoD Unveils Footage of Chasov Yar's Triumphant Liberation
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video clip displaying the liberation of Chasov Yar, featuring Russian servicemen waving Russian flags in the...
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
The Russian MoD published a video of the liberation of Chasov Yar, showing Russian servicemen with Russian flags in the liberated town.
The Russian MoD published a video of the liberation of Chasov Yar (https://t.me/SputnikInt/89476), showing Russian servicemen with Russian flags in the liberated town.
Russian MoD Unveils Footage of Chasov Yar's Triumphant Liberation

11:02 GMT 31.07.2025
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video clip displaying the liberation of Chasov Yar, featuring Russian servicemen waving Russian flags in the emancipated town.
During the liberation of Chasov Yar, more than 4,200 buildings were cleared.
65 civilians were evacuated from the city during the operation.
Russian troops captured around 50 Ukrainian militants during the battle for Chasov Yar.
As they advanced to liberate the town, Russian paratroopers traversed more than 20 kilometers amid relentless artillery and drone attacks from Ukrainian forces.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov praised the paratroopers for their professionalism and courage during the Chasov Yar operation.
