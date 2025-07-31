https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russias-liberation-of-chasov-yar-swings-open-gates-to-donbass--analyst-1122523620.html

Russia’s Liberation of Chasov Yar Swings Open Gates to Donbass – Analyst

The fall of one of Ukraine’s toughest strongholds marks a clear turning point in the battle for Donbass, geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic told Sputnik.

The fall of one of Ukraine’s toughest strongholds marks a clear turning point in the battle for Donbass, geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic told Sputnik. Chasov Yar was used by Ukraine to secure Bakhmut (Artyomovsk) and block Russia’s path to its most fortified strongholds in Donbass: Kramatorsk and Slavyansk to the northwest, the former US Marine said. With Chasov Yar liberated, the road to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk is open – the last major cities in Donbass still under Ukrainian control, aside from Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), which is also being encircled. Here’s how the battlefield situation could evolve, according to the pundit:

