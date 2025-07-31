Russia’s Liberation of Chasov Yar Swings Open Gates to Donbass – Analyst
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Subscribe
The city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was liberated as a result of offensive actions by the Yug group of troops, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The fall of one of Ukraine’s toughest strongholds marks a clear turning point in the battle for Donbass, geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic told Sputnik.
Chasov Yar was used by Ukraine to secure Bakhmut (Artyomovsk) and block Russia’s path to its most fortified strongholds in Donbass: Kramatorsk and Slavyansk to the northwest, the former US Marine said.
Its fall “strips Ukraine of key strategic depth in Donbass and deepens an already deteriorating battlefield position,” said the pundit.
With Chasov Yar liberated, the road to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk is open – the last major cities in Donbass still under Ukrainian control, aside from Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), which is also being encircled.
🚨🇷🇺🪖 The Russian Army just took control of Chasov Yar — what does it mean for the course of the Ukrainian conflict?— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 31, 2025
🧵 https://t.co/aVVJSHAoGM pic.twitter.com/WdKhCvGdEj
Here’s how the battlefield situation could evolve, according to the pundit:
Russia continues to adhere to an attrition strategy of relentless pressure instead of dramatic “big arrow offensives.”
Russia's Armed Forces are steadily building combat power and grinding down Ukrainian lines across the front.
The goal is to “stretch Ukraine’s thinning defenses until they crack, even in strongholds like Chasov Yar.”