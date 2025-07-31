International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Talks With His Syrian Counterpart in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/us-must-guarantee-not-to-repeat-attack-on-iran-in-order-to-resume-talks---araghchi-1122520880.html
US Must Guarantee Not to Repeat Attack on Iran in Order to Resume Talks - Araghchi
US Must Guarantee Not to Repeat Attack on Iran in Order to Resume Talks - Araghchi
Sputnik International
The United States must guarantee that it will not repeat the attack on Iran as part of the conditions for resuming talks with Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2025-07-31T06:09+0000
2025-07-31T06:10+0000
world
abbas araghchi
iran
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fddf906bd39ed153a47a4a95ea3c8c64.jpg
"They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of . . . negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that [during future talks]," Araghchi said in an interview with Financial Times, adding that Tehran will not agree to "business as usual." The US should also compensate Tehran for the damage it caused by the recent attack on the country, the minister said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/iran-may-consider-direct-talks-with-us-in-case-of-equal-approach---foreign-minister-1122470393.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d25757bf9e1e4a5cf4d85d4cb58b81f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, iran-us talks, us attack on iran
iran, us, iran-us talks, us attack on iran

US Must Guarantee Not to Repeat Attack on Iran in Order to Resume Talks - Araghchi

06:09 GMT 31.07.2025 (Updated: 06:10 GMT 31.07.2025)
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2025
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States must guarantee that it will not repeat the attack on Iran as part of the conditions for resuming talks with Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
"They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of . . . negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that [during future talks]," Araghchi said in an interview with Financial Times, adding that Tehran will not agree to "business as usual."
The US should also compensate Tehran for the damage it caused by the recent attack on the country, the minister said.
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a meeting with Tehran-based foreign diplomats, Iran, Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2025
World
Iran May Consider Direct Talks With US in Case of Equal Approach - Foreign Minister
22 July, 04:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала