US Must Guarantee Not to Repeat Attack on Iran in Order to Resume Talks - Araghchi

The United States must guarantee that it will not repeat the attack on Iran as part of the conditions for resuming talks with Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

2025-07-31T06:09+0000

world

abbas araghchi

iran

us

"They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of . . . negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that [during future talks]," Araghchi said in an interview with Financial Times, adding that Tehran will not agree to "business as usual." The US should also compensate Tehran for the damage it caused by the recent attack on the country, the minister said.

iran

