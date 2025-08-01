https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/full-video-putin-and-lukashenko-discuss-global-politics-with-the-media-1122538896.html

Full Video: Putin and Lukashenko Discuss Global Politics With the Media

Full Video: Putin and Lukashenko Discuss Global Politics With the Media

Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are holding an informal meeting on Valaam Island in Russia's Republic of Karelia this Friday. The leaders of Russia and Belarus have visited Valaam together during the summer for several years. They visited the island in July 2019, 2023 and 2024.

Sovereignty plays a key role in the modern world, including for economic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.The European Union completely lacks sovereignty today, which has led to the loss of its economic independence, Putin said.Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the critical need for continued negotiations with Ukraine during discussions in Istanbul, stating: "Dialogue remains essential for achieving lasting peace." He noted that Kiev initially welcomed proposals to establish working groups for conflict resolution but withdrew cooperation once these groups became operational.

