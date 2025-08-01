https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/mass-production-of-oreshnik-missile-systems-underway-in-russia---putin-1122538565.html

Mass Production of Oreshnik Missile Systems Underway in Russia - Putin

Mass Production of Oreshnik Missile Systems Underway in Russia - Putin

The mass production of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile systems has started in Russia, with the first system already delivered to the Russian armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are holding an informal meeting on Valaam Island in Russia's Republic of Karelia this Friday. The leaders of Russia and Belarus have been visiting Valaam together during the summer for several years. They visited the island in July 2019, 2023 and 2024.

