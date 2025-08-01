https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/putin-almost-never-rests---kremlin-spokesman-1122536658.html

Putin Almost Never Rests - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin never officially goes on vacation, as the duties of the head of state do not allow for such leisure, though he occasionally has a few days off, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov told the media.

When pressed on whether Putin would have a few free days, Peskov noted that "a couple of days off sometimes occur."

