Putin Almost Never Rests - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin never officially goes on vacation, as the duties of the head of state do not allow for such leisure, though he occasionally has a few days off, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov told the media.
When pressed on whether Putin would have a few free days, Peskov noted that "a couple of days off sometimes occur."
"This practically never happens, so he never officially takes leave. Moreover, the responsibilities of the head of state do not provide for the possibility of taking a vacation," Peskov said when asked whether the president plans to take time off in August.
When pressed on whether Putin would have a few free days, Peskov noted that "a couple of days off sometimes occur."
"But even then, full-fledged days off are simply physically impossible," the presidential spokesman added.