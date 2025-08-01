https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/putin-lukashenko-to-discuss-bilateral-relations-intl-issues-on-friday---kremlin-1122533299.html
Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Int'l Issues on Friday - Kremlin
Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Int'l Issues on Friday - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and international issues at an informal meeting on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the Belarusian presidential press service, reported that Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia on Friday and is expected to hold a meeting with Putin.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and international issues at an informal meeting on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the Belarusian presidential press service, reported that Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia on Friday and is expected to hold a meeting with Putin.
"There will be an informal meeting between Putin and Lukashenko, during which the entire range of bilateral relations will be discussed, naturally, trade and economic ties and the implementation of union projects and so on, as well as a deep exchange of opinions on international issues," Peskov said.
