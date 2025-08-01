https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/russian-air-defense-destroys-60-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1122531665.html

Russian Air Defense Destroys 60 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

Russia's aur defenses have destroyed 60 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The exact number of UAVs that were shot down is the following:▪️ 31 – over the Belgorod region▪️ 12 – over the Rostov region▪️ 5 – over the Krasnodar region▪️ 4 – over the Black Sea waters▪️ 3 – over the Voronezh region▪️ 2 – over the Lipetsk region▪️ 2 – over the Tula region▪️ 1 – over the Azov Sea waters

