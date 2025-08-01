https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/russian-air-defense-destroys-60-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1122531665.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys 60 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Destroys 60 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's aur defenses have destroyed 60 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2025-08-01T05:31+0000
2025-08-01T05:31+0000
2025-08-01T05:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
belgorod
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116794884_0:0:3017:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_daeb0554892ccb71d66817acf55b5eca.jpg
The exact number of UAVs that were shot down is the following:▪️ 31 – over the Belgorod region▪️ 12 – over the Rostov region▪️ 5 – over the Krasnodar region▪️ 4 – over the Black Sea waters▪️ 3 – over the Voronezh region▪️ 2 – over the Lipetsk region▪️ 2 – over the Tula region▪️ 1 – over the Azov Sea waters
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/drone-barrage-repelled-russian-air-defenses-intercept-51-ukrainian-uavs-1122129165.html
ukraine
russia
belgorod
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116794884_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54bd50aae510353d10016da2fa9cf53f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian air defense, russia repels ukraine's drone attacks
russian air defense, russia repels ukraine's drone attacks
Russian Air Defense Destroys 60 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russia's aur defenses have destroyed 60 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The exact number of UAVs that were shot down is the following:
▪️ 31 – over the Belgorod region
▪️ 12 – over the Rostov region
▪️ 5 – over the Krasnodar region
▪️ 4 – over the Black Sea waters
▪️ 3 – over the Voronezh region
▪️ 2 – over the Lipetsk region
▪️ 2 – over the Tula region
▪️ 1 – over the Azov Sea waters