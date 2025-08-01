International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Destroys 60 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Destroys 60 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russia's aur defenses have destroyed 60 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The exact number of UAVs that were shot down is the following:▪️ 31 – over the Belgorod region▪️ 12 – over the Rostov region▪️ 5 – over the Krasnodar region▪️ 4 – over the Black Sea waters▪️ 3 – over the Voronezh region▪️ 2 – over the Lipetsk region▪️ 2 – over the Tula region▪️ 1 – over the Azov Sea waters
Russian Air Defense Destroys 60 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

05:31 GMT 01.08.2025
Russia's aur defenses have destroyed 60 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The exact number of UAVs that were shot down is the following:
▪️ 31 – over the Belgorod region
▪️ 12 – over the Rostov region
▪️ 5 – over the Krasnodar region
▪️ 4 – over the Black Sea waters
▪️ 3 – over the Voronezh region
▪️ 2 – over the Lipetsk region
▪️ 2 – over the Tula region
▪️ 1 – over the Azov Sea waters
