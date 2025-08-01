https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/sanctions-may-have-no-effect-on-russia-but-more-are-coming--trump-1122530973.html
Sanctions May Have No Effect on Russia, But More Are Coming – Trump
US President Donald Trump said he is ready to impose sanctions on Russia in connection with the Ukraine conflict but is not sure if they would have any effect.
"We are going to put sanctions. I do not know that sanctions bother him [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. They know about sanctions. I know better than anybody about sanctions and tariffs and everything else. I do not know if that has any effect," Trump told reporters on Thursday. The West has imposed so many sanctions on Russia and its partners that the threat of additional restrictions has already become a routine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Such threats cannot contribute to the process of normalization, Zakharova added.
Sanctions May Have No Effect on Russia, But More Are Coming – Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he is ready to impose sanctions on Russia in connection with the Ukraine conflict but is not sure if they would have any effect.
"We are going to put sanctions. I do not know that sanctions bother him [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. They know about sanctions. I know better than anybody about sanctions and tariffs and everything else. I do not know if that has any effect," Trump told reporters on Thursday.
The West has imposed so many sanctions on Russia and its partners that the threat of additional restrictions
has already become a routine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Such threats cannot contribute to the process of normalization, Zakharova added.