https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/scott-ritter-russia-wants-victory-and-nothing-can-stop-it-1122540049.html
Scott Ritter: 'Russia Wants Victory' and Nothing Can Stop It
Scott Ritter: 'Russia Wants Victory' and Nothing Can Stop It
Sputnik International
Russia has the upper hand in the Ukrainian conflict “and there's nothing that is foreseeable that can change this outcome,” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter comments on the latest remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2025-08-01T14:12+0000
2025-08-01T14:12+0000
2025-08-01T14:17+0000
analysis
ukraine
russia
scott ritter
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/01/1122539873_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58169e2cd19cded24e366fcad8b49197.jpg
Taking stock of the situation, Ritter notes:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/talks-are-always-in-demand-and-important---putin-on-russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul--1122534274.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/01/1122539873_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a920a546fb4af4a7ff24ca6a47cf482d.jpg
Ritter on Putin's statement on the Ukraine conflict
Sputnik International
Ritter on Putin's statement on the Ukraine conflict
2025-08-01T14:12+0000
true
PT2M20S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia ukraine conflict, russia victory ukraine
russia ukraine conflict, russia victory ukraine
Scott Ritter: 'Russia Wants Victory' and Nothing Can Stop It
14:12 GMT 01.08.2025 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 01.08.2025)
Russia has the upper hand in the Ukrainian conflict “and there's nothing that is foreseeable that can change this outcome,” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter comments on the latest remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Taking stock of the situation, Ritter notes:
Russian troops “continue to dominate along the entire line of contact”
The EU and NATO 's promise “to give Ukraine additional weaponry is almost an empty promise” because these armaments won’t make a difference on the battlefield
Air defenses supplied by the West fail to deter Russian strikes against targets in Ukraine
The West tried using Ukraine as a weapon against Russia, effectively forcing this conflict upon Russia. And now, “Russia wants victory".