International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/scott-ritter-russia-wants-victory-and-nothing-can-stop-it-1122540049.html
Scott Ritter: 'Russia Wants Victory' and Nothing Can Stop It
Scott Ritter: 'Russia Wants Victory' and Nothing Can Stop It
Sputnik International
Russia has the upper hand in the Ukrainian conflict “and there's nothing that is foreseeable that can change this outcome,” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter comments on the latest remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2025-08-01T14:12+0000
2025-08-01T14:17+0000
analysis
ukraine
russia
scott ritter
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/01/1122539873_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58169e2cd19cded24e366fcad8b49197.jpg
Taking stock of the situation, Ritter notes:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/talks-are-always-in-demand-and-important---putin-on-russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul--1122534274.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Ritter on Putin's statement on the Ukraine conflict
Sputnik International
Ritter on Putin's statement on the Ukraine conflict
2025-08-01T14:12+0000
true
PT2M20S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/01/1122539873_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a920a546fb4af4a7ff24ca6a47cf482d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia ukraine conflict, russia victory ukraine
russia ukraine conflict, russia victory ukraine

Scott Ritter: 'Russia Wants Victory' and Nothing Can Stop It

14:12 GMT 01.08.2025 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 01.08.2025)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russia has the upper hand in the Ukrainian conflict “and there's nothing that is foreseeable that can change this outcome,” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter comments on the latest remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Taking stock of the situation, Ritter notes:
Russian troops “continue to dominate along the entire line of contact”
The EU and NATO 's promise “to give Ukraine additional weaponry is almost an empty promise” because these armaments won’t make a difference on the battlefield
Air defenses supplied by the West fail to deter Russian strikes against targets in Ukraine
The West tried using Ukraine as a weapon against Russia, effectively forcing this conflict upon Russia. And now, “Russia wants victory".
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2025
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russia’s 2024 Conditions on Ukraine Remain Unchanged - Putin
11:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала