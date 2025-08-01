https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/talks-are-always-in-demand-and-important---putin-on-russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul--1122534274.html

Russia’s 2024 Conditions on Ukraine Remain Unchanged - Putin

Putin and Lukashenko held a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian conflict as well as the most pressing geopolitical matters.

The main thing is to eradicate the causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Putin told journalists following his meeting with Belorussian President Lukashenko.Other Putin's statments:The conditions set by Russia regarding the Ukrainian issues announced in summer of 2024 remain unchanged. They include: Ukraine pledging not to join any military blocsUkraine maintaining its non-nuclear status Recognizing the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Kherson and Zaporozhye region as Russian territoriesLifting anti-Russia sanctionsPutin also said that the Russian armed forces are advancing along the entire fron line."Information about Russian troops taking control of Chasov Yar is completely true," Putin said, adding that attempts are being made by Ukrainian army to counterattack there. Lukashenko's StatementsUkrainians are demanding impossible in terms of the settlement of the conflict with Russia.If US President Trump wants peace in Ukraine, he should carefully engage in the settlement process. Lukashenko said he agreed with Putin to include Minsk in the negotiations with Ukraine if necessary.The leader of Belarus stressed that he absolutely supports Putin's position concerning the negotiations with Ukraine. Russia-Ukraine Talks in IstanbulThe third round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul on July 23 and lasted about an hour. The talks were held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of the delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting. Among other things, the issue of returning civilians from Russia's Kursk Region displaced by military action was discussed, Medinsky said following the negotiations.A Russia-Ukraine high-level meeting should conclude the settlement process and finalize the results of expert-level work, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists following the third round of talks in Istanbul.At the moment, Moscow and Kiev's approaches are diametrically opposed, and it is unlikely they can be reconciled overnight, he emphasized.

