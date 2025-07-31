Three Reasons Why Chasov Yar’s Fall Spells Doom for Ukraine – and What Comes Next
11:29 GMT 31.07.2025 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 31.07.2025)
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankScreenshot of a video shows Russian trooper waving a flag over Chasov Yar.
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry/
Subscribe
Russian forces have liberated the strategic stronghold of Chasov Yar in the DPR. Sputnik asked top military experts from Russia and Europe to comment on the development, and what it means in both the military and political/diplomatic contexts.
“Chasov Yar was both a logistics center and strategic strongpoint for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, acting as a hub from which our troops will be able to advance in the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk direction,” military expert and Afghanistan and Syria combat vet Col (ret.) Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.
Like Artemovsk (Bakhmut) before it, Zelensky had proclaimed Chasov Yar to be an “impregnable fortress” – critical to hold to prevent Russia’s advance in the Donbass.
“The city was turned into such a fortress. Chasov Yar is cut into two parts by a river, and in these two areas strongholds deemed invincible by Western and Ukrainian specialists were built.” Yet Russia proved able to crack the defenses. “Today our troops are clearing this node, and advancing toward the Kramatorsk agglomeration.”
Expecting troops who took part in Chasov Yar’s liberation to be rotated out and replaced by reserves, Matviychuk says these new forces will be able “to begin the next operation to completely liquidate the enemy’s southern group of forces in the Donetsk direction – which would completely change the course of the war, allowing our troops to advance deeply and rapidly.”
The loss of Chasov Yar has three key consequences for the Kiev regime, according to the observer:
a symbolic defeat that utterly discredits the government in the eyes of the public and their Western sponsors.
a political defeat: “Zelensky’s regime has demonstrated its inability to control troops, and to respond adequately to changes in the situation.”
a military defeat: “The main group of enemy forces in the southern Donetsk direction has been beaten,” leaving it unclear how regional defenses can be strengthened, and forcing the transfer of combat-ready units from other areas, including Kherson and Zaporozhye.
By the Pen or by the Sword, Donbass Will Be Freed
“It has always been clear that Russia would try to take control of the northwest of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian negotiators had demanded this and the Ukrainian side had so far refused. Now Russia is demonstrating that what cannot be achieved through negotiations can instead be achieved by military means,” Ralph Bosshard, a former military special advisor to the OSCE Secretary-General, told Sputnik.
From Chasov Yar, the retired Swiss Armed Forces Lt. Col. predicts, Russian forces will be able to push into the Kramatorsk agglomeration – which has hosted the HQ of Ukrainian forces in the region for many years, and hence “has great symbolic significance.”
“If the Russian army can also capture Kramatorsk, which I have no doubt it will, this will send a signal that will hardly remain without influence on Ukraine. With or without Western ‘miracle weapons’, the Russian army is unstoppable. As long as Russian forces are able to exert permanent pressure on the UAF and prevent them from reorganizing, they will be unstoppable,” Bosshard emphasized.
“If the West really wants the best for Ukraine, then it must make concessions to Russia now. If it is not prepared to do so, then it will become clear that it is only using Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia – once again,” the observer added.
At the strategic level, the observer says that the Ukrainian campaign has shattered Western myths, built up over many years, about the weakness of the Russian military, including years of efforts by the Kiev regime to convince the Europeans “that victory over Russia would be easy,” and “that Ukraine had already done the groundwork.”
The failure of Ukraine’s 2023 summer offensive proved that this is not the case, and once “fighting starts in Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk, even the UAF will realize that the war can no longer be won,” Bosshard predicts.