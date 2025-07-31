https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/three-reasons-chasov-yars-fall-is-a-disaster-for-ukraine--and-what-comes-next-1122525321.html

Three Reasons Why Chasov Yar’s Fall Spells Doom for Ukraine – and What Comes Next

Three Reasons Why Chasov Yar's Fall Spells Doom for Ukraine – and What Comes Next

Russian forces have liberated the strategic stronghold of Chasov Yar in the DPR. Sputnik asked top military experts from Russia and Europe to comment on the development, and what it means in both the military and political/diplomatic contexts.

“Chasov Yar was both a logistics center and strategic strongpoint for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, acting as a hub from which our troops will be able to advance in the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk direction,” military expert and Afghanistan and Syria combat vet Col (ret.) Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.Like Artemovsk (Bakhmut) before it, Zelensky had proclaimed Chasov Yar to be an “impregnable fortress” – critical to hold to prevent Russia’s advance in the Donbass.Expecting troops who took part in Chasov Yar’s liberation to be rotated out and replaced by reserves, Matviychuk says these new forces will be able “to begin the next operation to completely liquidate the enemy’s southern group of forces in the Donetsk direction – which would completely change the course of the war, allowing our troops to advance deeply and rapidly.”The loss of Chasov Yar has three key consequences for the Kiev regime, according to the observer:By the Pen or by the Sword, Donbass Will Be FreedFrom Chasov Yar, the retired Swiss Armed Forces Lt. Col. predicts, Russian forces will be able to push into the Kramatorsk agglomeration – which has hosted the HQ of Ukrainian forces in the region for many years, and hence “has great symbolic significance.”“If the Russian army can also capture Kramatorsk, which I have no doubt it will, this will send a signal that will hardly remain without influence on Ukraine. With or without Western ‘miracle weapons’, the Russian army is unstoppable. As long as Russian forces are able to exert permanent pressure on the UAF and prevent them from reorganizing, they will be unstoppable,” Bosshard emphasized.At the strategic level, the observer says that the Ukrainian campaign has shattered Western myths, built up over many years, about the weakness of the Russian military, including years of efforts by the Kiev regime to convince the Europeans “that victory over Russia would be easy,” and “that Ukraine had already done the groundwork.”The failure of Ukraine’s 2023 summer offensive proved that this is not the case, and once “fighting starts in Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk, even the UAF will realize that the war can no longer be won,” Bosshard predicts.

