Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that “the Kiev regime is prepared to pay for Western-supplied arms with its own cultural heritage.”
Ukraine’s claims about Russian missile strikes on Christian shrines kept at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
is misinformation to justify the transfer of these relics to European museums, Roman Silantyev
, director of the Human Rights Center at the World Russian People's Council, told Sputnik
.
Similar developments “happened in previous centuries, especially when Ukraine was a battleground between Russian and Western interests,” Silantyev, who also serves as deputy chair of the Expert Council for State Religious Expertise at Russia’s Ministry of Justice, pointed out.
He stressed that “whenever there is political, economic, and civilizational decline in Ukraine, the country becomes vulnerable to all kind of plunder.”
The expert also emphasized that a dozen Orthodox icons that were secretly transported from Ukraine to France will return to Russia, not Ukraine.
Silantyev also said that “the trail of how Ukrainian cultural assets end up in British museums is not hard to trace.”
Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Zelensky regime “doesn’t shy away from looting valuable items located on Ukrainian territory, sending them abroad under the guise of so-called ‘rescue operation.’”
15 August 2023, 06:34 GMT