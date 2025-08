https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/us-special-envoy-witkoff-to-head-to-russia-after-israel-visit---trump-1122531309.html

US Special Envoy Witkoff to Head to Russia After Israel Visit - Trump

US Special Envoy Witkoff to Head to Russia After Israel Visit - Trump

Sputnik International

US special envoy Steven Witkoff will head to Russia after visiting Israel on Friday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

2025-08-01T04:52+0000

2025-08-01T04:52+0000

2025-08-01T04:52+0000

world

donald trump

russia

ukraine

us

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

sanctions

western sanctions

russian economy under sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/01/1122531434_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8f65ef04fd46d4f59fc869a6b74dd79a.jpg

"Yeah, going to Israel, and then he [Witkoff] is going to Russia, believe it or not," Trump said on Thursday. Trump said on Tuesday that his new timeline for a Ukraine peace deal is 10 days and that he will impose secondary tariffs and other sanctions on Russia as soon as it expires.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/sanctions-may-have-no-effect-on-russia-but-more-are-coming--trump-1122530973.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, us sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, us hegemony, unipolar world, russophobia, russophoby, anti-russian bias, trump tariffs, tariffs, trump-russia ralations, trump-putin relations, trade war, witkoff-putin meeting, putin-witkoff meeting, russia-us talks, us-russia talks, trump sanctions, ukraine crisis, nato's proxy war, ukraine war