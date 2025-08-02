https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/crew-dragon-spacecraft-with-russian-cosmonaut-aboard-docks-to-iss--nasa-1122543169.html

Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Russian Cosmonaut Aboard Docks to ISS – NASA

Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Russian Cosmonaut Aboard Docks to ISS – NASA

Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov has docked to the International Space Station (ISS), according to the NASA live broadcast.

The crew is going to spend several months at the ISS. The launch, marking the 11th crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the International Space Station and the 12th human spaceflight under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, took place at 11:43 a.m. EDT (15:43 GMT). The launch was successful on the second attempt, after the original Thursday afternoon schedule was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions, including the formation of cumulus clouds near the launch site. After the docking, another spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nicole Ayers, and Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi is expected to return to the Earth.

