Russia’s Lukoil Under Pressure in Bulgaria, Considering Selling Assets - Ambassador

Russian energy giant Lukoil's subsidiaries in Bulgaria are under unprecedented pressure from local authorities, and the company is considering selling assets in the country, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova told Sputnik.

2025-08-02

2025-08-02T07:10+0000

2025-08-02T07:10+0000

"Despite the fact that Lukoil is not subject to anti-Russia sanctions, its subsidiaries are often subject to unprecedented pressure from government agencies. Just in June, the Bulgarian authorities initiated another anti-monopoly investigation. In such circumstances, it is not surprising that Lukoil's head office in Moscow is considering the possibility of selling all assets in Bulgaria. As far as we know, a final decision has not been made yet," Mitrofanova said.

