'He Knows How to Avoid Sanctions' – Trump on Putin
'He Knows How to Avoid Sanctions' – Trump on Putin
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that if a Ukraine ceasefire deal is not achieved by next week, Washington will introduce sanctions, although Moscow is good at avoiding them.
Trump said on Tuesday that his timeline for a Ukraine peace deal is 10 days, and that he plans to impose secondary tariffs on Russia once it expires."[If a Ukraine deal is not in place], we'll put sanctions on, and he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is pretty good with sanctions. He knows how to avoid sanctions," Trump said in an interview with Newsmax show "Finnerty" host Rob Finnerty at the White House on Friday. Asked whether his opinion of Putin has changed over the past few months Trump said, "He's obviously a tough cookie, so it hasn't changed in that way." Earlier on Friday, asked about a potential conversation with Putin before the August 8 time frame on Ukraine, Trump did not provide reporters with a clear answer but indicated that some meetings were planned.
ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that if a Ukraine ceasefire deal is not achieved by next week, Washington will introduce sanctions, although Moscow is good at avoiding them.
Trump said on Tuesday that his timeline for a Ukraine peace deal is 10 days, and that he plans to impose secondary tariffs on Russia once it expires.
"[If a Ukraine deal is not in place], we'll put sanctions on, and he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is pretty good with sanctions. He knows how to avoid sanctions," Trump said in an interview with Newsmax show "Finnerty" host Rob Finnerty at the White House on Friday.
Asked whether his opinion of Putin has changed over the past few months Trump said, "He's obviously a tough cookie, so it hasn't changed in that way."
Earlier on Friday, asked about a potential conversation with Putin before the August 8 time frame on Ukraine, Trump did not provide reporters with a clear answer but indicated that some meetings were planned.
