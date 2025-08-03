https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/colonial-shadows-chinese-expert-questions-britains-grip-on-cultural-treasures-1122548339.html
Colonial Shadows: Chinese Expert Questions Britain’s Grip On Cultural Treasures
Amid reports that Ukraine is selling cultural artifacts at British online auctions, political commentator Zhou Chengyang notes that the British Museum holds the largest Chinese collection in the West — 23,000 items, with around 2,000 on display.
"Most of these were acquired during the period of colonial expansion. Although the Chinese public has been persistently demanding their return, under the British Museum Act of 1963 (with amendments), the institution is legally barred from returning exhibits except in special cases."
Despite an agreement between China and the UK to prevent illicit trade in cultural property — which enabled the return of some artifacts — it does not override British law, Zhou adds.
"Cultural relics in the British Museum symbolize complex chapters of Chinese history. Their return would be an important step toward strengthening national identity and meeting the patriotic aspirations of the Chinese people. London's current stance fuels public discontent and could negatively impact bilateral relations."