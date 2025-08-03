https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/ukraines-rescue-operations-mirror-historic-british-artifact-plundering-1122547544.html

Ukraine’s ‘Rescue Operations’ Mirror Historic British Artifact Plundering

Ukraine’s ‘Rescue Operations’ Mirror Historic British Artifact Plundering

Sputnik International

In Syria, British and French missions were among the first to loot cities like Palmyra in the late 19th century, stealing funerary statues, gold jewelry, as well as Aramaic and Greek inscriptions.

2025-08-03T14:50+0000

2025-08-03T14:50+0000

2025-08-03T14:50+0000

analysis

syria

iran

britain

heritage

artifacts

looting

ukraine

museum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/03/1122547369_0:0:2856:1606_1920x0_80_0_0_52123e4d5eeaeef3fb55ac34737f1050.jpg

The UK’s plunder of Middle Eastern heritage dates back to 19th Century excavations, antiquities expert Kawthar Mohammed told Sputnik, commenting on reports that Ukraine is seizing Russian shrines abroad under the guise of a "rescue operation" and selling the artifacts at British auctions.He stressed thar priceless artifacts — including Assyrian reliefs from Sennacherib’s palace and tablets from Ashurbanipal’s library — were shipped directly to the British Museum"The destruction continued into the 21st Century, as a civil war in Syria and ISIS* looting enabled the trafficking of hundreds more artifacts through Turkiye and Lebanon, ultimately landing in European collections," he added. So where are these treasures now? "There are three main destinations," Mohammed pointed out. Despite international pressure, the UK has not returned a single artifact to Iraq or Syria. British institutions continue to justify their possession by citing missing ownership records and the fact that some items arrived before the 1970 UNESCO Convention on illicit cultural trade, Mohammed concluded.* terrorist group banned in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/colonial-theft-how-western-nations-are-looting-ukraines-cultural-treasures---1122524610.html

syria

iran

britain

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

british expeditions, artifact plundering, ukraine’s ‘rescue operations’, 2003 us invasion of iraq, a civil war in syria, european collections