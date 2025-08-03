https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/drone-strikes-hit-near-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant---statement-1122545951.html
Drone Strikes Hit Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Statement
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stationed at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Saturday heard sounds of explosions and saw smoke in a place located 1.2 kilometer (0.74 mile) from the perimeter of the station, the IAEA said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the plant’s operator said that a civilian had been killed in Ukrainian shelling of the industrial zone near the ZNPP. Representatives of the ZNPP informed the IAEA experts that the facility 1.2 kilometers from the perimeter of the nuclear power plant had been shelled and attacked by drones, the IAEA said in a statement. "Once again, I call for maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities to prevent the continued risk of a nuclear accident," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was quoted as saying by the Agency. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River near Energodar. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant went under Russian control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.
