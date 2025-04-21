https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/why-is-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plants-neutrality-a-no-go-1121906598.html
Why is Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's Neutrality a No-Go?
Why is Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's Neutrality a No-Go?
Sputnik International
The Trump administration reportedly mulls 'neutral status' for the Zaporozhye nuclear facility. Experts argue it's "entirely unrealistic." Here is why.
2025-04-21T15:55+0000
2025-04-21T15:55+0000
2025-04-21T15:55+0000
analysis
donald trump
americans
russia
zaporozhye
european union (eu)
ukraine
stevan gajic
us
nuclear power plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099391475_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f104c0668c2ea57b07b159d5230304f.jpg
Security VulnerabilityPotential US-Ukraine FootholdApparently, the US could turn the nuclear plant into a "foothold that can later be used not only for the power station to generate electricity, but also as a place for troop accumulation."It Belongs to Russia. Period The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located in the Zaporozhye region, which joined Russia in 2022 after a referendum. From a legal standpoint and Russia's interests, the neutrality of the facility is "unacceptable," Anpilogov stresses.Not Up For Discussion In talks with the US, it was repeatedly emphasized by Russia that the nuclear plant's territorial status or transfer to Ukraine is not up for discussion, the expert says.Trump's Maneuvers? Will the US Leave Ukraine and EU in the Lurch? The US wants out, while the Kiev regime, backed by the EU, pushes for NATO membership — despite the US urging it to drop the bid — and prolongs the conflict. In the end, the EU and Ukraine are bound for defeat, the academic says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/why-does-putin-have-every-reason-to-believe-russia-holds-upper-hand-in-ukraine-conflict-1121704923.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/us-peace-plan-on-ukraine-way-of-grabbing-more-resources--1121902211.html
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099391475_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb4374e3e9580091636f17cff3035c0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, neutral status for zaporozhye nuclear power plant, trump's conditions for ukraine, ukraine's nato membership, rosatom, vladimir putin, us-russian talks, us-russia negotiations on ukraine
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, neutral status for zaporozhye nuclear power plant, trump's conditions for ukraine, ukraine's nato membership, rosatom, vladimir putin, us-russian talks, us-russia negotiations on ukraine
Why is Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's Neutrality a No-Go?
The Trump administration reportedly mulls 'neutral status' for the Zaporozhye nuclear facility. Experts argue it's "entirely unrealistic." Here is why.
"In addition to being a key infrastructure facility, it represents a vulnerability [for Russia] - one that the Americans and the Ukrainians want to create on the left bank of the Dnepr," nuclear expert Alexey Anpilogov tells Sputnik.
Potential US-Ukraine Foothold
Apparently, the US could turn the nuclear plant into a "foothold that can later be used not only for the power station to generate electricity, but also as a place for troop accumulation."
It Belongs to Russia. Period
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located in the Zaporozhye region, which joined Russia in 2022 after a referendum. From a legal standpoint and Russia's interests, the neutrality of the facility is "unacceptable," Anpilogov stresses.
In talks with the US, it was repeatedly emphasized by Russia that the nuclear plant's territorial status or transfer to Ukraine is not up for discussion, the expert says.
"US control over the Zaporozhye power plant is highly unlikely because Russia controls it. I think these all are only tactical maneuvers by the US," professor Stevan Gajic from the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade tells Sputnik.
Will the US Leave Ukraine and EU in the Lurch?
The US wants out, while the Kiev regime
, backed by the EU, pushes for NATO membership — despite the US urging it to drop the bid — and prolongs the conflict. In the end, the EU and Ukraine are bound for defeat, the academic says.