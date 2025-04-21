https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/why-is-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plants-neutrality-a-no-go-1121906598.html

Why is Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's Neutrality a No-Go?

The Trump administration reportedly mulls 'neutral status' for the Zaporozhye nuclear facility. Experts argue it's "entirely unrealistic." Here is why.

Security VulnerabilityPotential US-Ukraine FootholdApparently, the US could turn the nuclear plant into a "foothold that can later be used not only for the power station to generate electricity, but also as a place for troop accumulation."It Belongs to Russia. Period The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located in the Zaporozhye region, which joined Russia in 2022 after a referendum. From a legal standpoint and Russia's interests, the neutrality of the facility is "unacceptable," Anpilogov stresses.Not Up For Discussion In talks with the US, it was repeatedly emphasized by Russia that the nuclear plant's territorial status or transfer to Ukraine is not up for discussion, the expert says.Trump's Maneuvers? Will the US Leave Ukraine and EU in the Lurch? The US wants out, while the Kiev regime, backed by the EU, pushes for NATO membership — despite the US urging it to drop the bid — and prolongs the conflict. In the end, the EU and Ukraine are bound for defeat, the academic says.

Ekaterina Blinova

2025

