EU Risks to Become Dependent on US LNG - Austrian Lawmakers
© AP Photo / Lukasz Szelemej, fileIn this file photo taken Dec. 11, 2015 at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie, Poland, the giant liquefied natural gas tanker Al Nuaman, carrying some 200,000 cubic meters of liquefied gas from Qatar, arrives in Swonoujscie, the first delivery to the freshly-built LNG terminal, as Poland seeks to cut its dependence on gas deliveries from Russia
© AP Photo / Lukasz Szelemej, file
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austria's right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) accused the European Union on Sunday of forcing Europe into a dangerous dependence on US liquefied natural gas (LNG) by driving away other suppliers with its unrealistic climate goals while phasing out Russian imports.
On July 26, Die Welt newspaper published a letter of Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi who threatened to stop LNG exports to the EU after Brussels demanded that Qatar comply with its climate change transition plan.
"European companies are already paying for energy many times more than their competitors in the US or Asia. If the cessation of supplies from Qatar is added to this now, and the EU continues to seek to ban gas imports from Russia, we will be likely to face serious energy shortages and, as a result, energy prices are likely to skyrocket. These price increases will not only hit businesses, but also become an unbearable burden for Austrian households. Our people should not become a victim of the EU's ideological policy," FPO industry spokesperson Alex Kassegger said in a statement.
In this situation, Europe risks to become dependent on a single LNG supplier, Kassegger and the FPO spokesperson for energy, Paul Hammerl, said.
"As part of the current trade dispute with the US, the EU has once again found itself at a disadvantage by agreeing to even more expensive LNG imports from the US. This leads to an extremely dangerous dependence on one supplier, who can ask for whichever price they want," Hammerl and Kassegger said.
EU countries have been sourcing about 10% of their LNG from Qatar and 17% from Russia. The loss of these suppliers and the EU's intention to focus on US imports can undermine Europe's energy security and hit households and industry. If the EU continues to pursue this political course and Qatar refuses to supply LNG, EU nations will be unable to meet its gas demands, leading to another hike in gas prices, Kassegger and Hammerl said. They called on the EU to reconsider its unrealistic climate goals immediately and on the Austrian government to ensure affordable and sustainable supply.
On July 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump reached a trade deal that will subject most EU exports to the US to a 15% tariff. The EU also pledged to buy $750 billion worth of US energy products.
In the REPowerEU plan, the European Commission set the goal of abandoning Russian pipeline gas in 2027-2028. In early May, the commission presented a draft roadmap for ending Russian energy imports by the end of 2027.