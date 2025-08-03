https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/eu-risks-to-become-dependent-on-us-lng---austrian-lawmakers-1122548500.html

EU Risks to Become Dependent on US LNG - Austrian Lawmakers

Austria's right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) accused the European Union on Sunday of forcing Europe into a dangerous dependence on US liquefied natural gas (LNG) by driving away other suppliers with its unrealistic climate goals while phasing out Russian imports.

On July 26, Die Welt newspaper published a letter of Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi who threatened to stop LNG exports to the EU after Brussels demanded that Qatar comply with its climate change transition plan. In this situation, Europe risks to become dependent on a single LNG supplier, Kassegger and the FPO spokesperson for energy, Paul Hammerl, said. EU countries have been sourcing about 10% of their LNG from Qatar and 17% from Russia. The loss of these suppliers and the EU's intention to focus on US imports can undermine Europe's energy security and hit households and industry. If the EU continues to pursue this political course and Qatar refuses to supply LNG, EU nations will be unable to meet its gas demands, leading to another hike in gas prices, Kassegger and Hammerl said. They called on the EU to reconsider its unrealistic climate goals immediately and on the Austrian government to ensure affordable and sustainable supply. On July 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump reached a trade deal that will subject most EU exports to the US to a 15% tariff. The EU also pledged to buy $750 billion worth of US energy products. In the REPowerEU plan, the European Commission set the goal of abandoning Russian pipeline gas in 2027-2028. In early May, the commission presented a draft roadmap for ending Russian energy imports by the end of 2027.

