Russian and Chinese military ships left the eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on Sunday to train jointly in the Sea of Japan as part of Exercise Maritime Cooperation 2025, the Russian Pacific Fleet said.
Russian destroyer Admiral Tributs and corvette Gromky established a formation to train communications and joint maneuvers with two Chinese guided-missile destroyers, Shaoxing and Urumqi. The naval drills are being held in the Sea of Japan from August 1-5. The drills are part of the annual plan of cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries. They are not aimed against any third party and are not related to the current international and regional situation, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said.
Russian, Chinese Warships Stage Joint Naval Drills in Sea of Japan

Russian and Chinese military ships left the eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on Sunday to train jointly in the Sea of Japan as part of Exercise Maritime Cooperation 2025, the Russian Pacific Fleet said.
"The ships and vessels of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy have left Vladivostok for the Sea of Japan to participate in the practical phase of the Russian-Chinese drills, Maritime Cooperation 2025," the statement read.
Russian destroyer Admiral Tributs and corvette Gromky established a formation to train communications and joint maneuvers with two Chinese guided-missile destroyers, Shaoxing and Urumqi.
The naval drills are being held in the Sea of Japan from August 1-5. The drills are part of the annual plan of cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries. They are not aimed against any third party and are not related to the current international and regional situation, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said.
