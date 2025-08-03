https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/russian-chinese-warships-stage-joint-naval-drills-in-sea-of-japan-1122548045.html

Russian, Chinese Warships Stage Joint Naval Drills in Sea of Japan

Russian, Chinese Warships Stage Joint Naval Drills in Sea of Japan

Sputnik International

Russian and Chinese military ships left the eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on Sunday to train jointly in the Sea of Japan as part of Exercise Maritime Cooperation 2025, the Russian Pacific Fleet said.

2025-08-03T14:23+0000

2025-08-03T14:23+0000

2025-08-03T14:23+0000

world

russia

china

russian pacific fleet

sea of japan

russian navy

pla

chinese people's liberation army (pla)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120765446_1:0:1233:693_1920x0_80_0_0_640c0cbc666a6c83daf88612e68c5252.jpg

Russian destroyer Admiral Tributs and corvette Gromky established a formation to train communications and joint maneuvers with two Chinese guided-missile destroyers, Shaoxing and Urumqi. The naval drills are being held in the Sea of Japan from August 1-5. The drills are part of the annual plan of cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries. They are not aimed against any third party and are not related to the current international and regional situation, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/larry-johnson-russia-holds-all-the-cards-in-ukrainian-conflict-1122540726.html

russia

china

sea of japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china drills, russia-china warships, russian-chinese partnership, pacific fleet pla